BOISE — For just the second time in program history, Boise State basketball will play in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.
About 25 minutes into the Selection Sunday show, Boise State’s logo popped up. Still looking for their first NCAA Tournament win, the Broncos will be a 10-seed heading to Sacramento, California, where they’ll play 7-seed Northwestern in the first round on Thursday.
The game will tip off at 5:35 p.m. MT and air on truTV.
If Boise State were to win that elusive March Madness contest, it would play the winner of UCLA/UNC Asheville on Saturday.
"Every year you expect more and you expect to do more," said BSU guard Max Rice. "I think it's becoming the norm in this program that we expect to go to the NCAA Tournament. No, obviously, we expect to win a game in the tournament. We expect to win multiple games in the tournament."
Since making the two-straight NCAA Tournaments back in 1993 and 1994, the Broncos have been to The Big Dance just five other times (‘08, ‘13, ‘15, ‘22 and ‘23). Last season, Boise State was an 8-seed but suffered a tough loss at the hands of a loaded Memphis team.
Added forward Tyson Degenhart: "(I learned) we can't start out slow. We hung with Memphis for a little bit. ... But we have to make sure we start out right from the gates and do like what we did in the Mountain West Tournament, but do that for the whole game."
The experience from last year coupled with that fact that every Boise State starter has some NCAA Tournament experience is a mighty benefit for the Broncos.
"The first time you go there, there's some looking around," said coach Leon Rice, who has now taken the Broncos to four tournaments. "But (now), you know what you're supposed to be doing and you know what you have to do."
This year, Boise State went 24-9 and 13-5 in Mountain West play, earning Quad 1 victories over Texas A&M, Utah State and San Diego State.
Also helping the Broncos' resume: It was pretty clear that the NCAA selection committee valued the Mountain West. San Diego State earned a 5-seed. Utah State also made it as a 10-seed. And Nevada earned a spot in the First Four as an 11-seed.
After going 0-4 in the tournament last year, the Mountain West could surely use a couple wins this go-round.
Boise State would love to be a part of that.
Unlike last year, when the Broncos rolled into the NCAA Tournament coming off a Mountain West Tournament championship, the Broncos will enter March Madness with a sour taste, but added rest.
Boise State needed overtime to beat UNLV in the quarterfinals, then fell to Utah State on Friday night. But, perhaps, that was for the best. Think about this: The Broncos have lost back-to-back games only once this season.
So now they'll turn their attention to Northwestern, a squad that went 21-11 and had some really impressive wins this season (two victories over Indiana and a win at home against 1-seed Purdue).
The Wildcats are led by senior guard Boo Buie (17.1 ppg) and fifth-year guard Chase Audige (13.8 ppg). But defense is really what makes the Wildcats dangerous. They allow just 62 points a game and rank No. 13 in KenPom's defensive efficiency metric (BSU ranks No. 14).
"They're a good team," Degenhart said of Northwestern. "The Big 10 is a really good league and they've played a lot of good teams this year. It should be a good challenge for us."
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.