BOISE – Boise State is requiring all student-athletes to sign a COVID-19 consent waiver before being allowed to return to team activities this summer.
The document, which was obtained by the Idaho Press through an open records request, is called a ‘novel coronavirus acknowledgement and screening consent form’ and is included as part of a 12-page packet all student-athletes must fill out when they return to campus.
Athletic departments around the country are requiring similar waivers from student-athletes.
The main purpose is to inform student-athletes of the risks involved with returning to campus and participating in workouts and the possibility of contracting COVID-19. All student-athletes must agree to regular risk and symptom screenings and formal testing for the coronavirus and its associated antibodies prior to being cleared to participate.
Student-athletes must initial that they “agree to or understand” several bullet points, including that “by participating in athletics at Boise State University I am at risk of contracting COVID-19 and will report all symptoms to my team medical personnel.”
They also must initial that they agree to all required tests and screenings related to the coronavirus and that if they test positive, “information regarding my positive test will be shared with the appropriate Boise State Sports Medicine and department personnel and reported to the required reporting agencies as established by the State of Idaho.”
Boise State also requires the student-athletes to agree to a number of ‘public health standards’ including wearing masks at all-times in facilities and while on the Boise State campus, except when ‘proper social distancing can be guaranteed during outdoor workouts.’
Student-athletes also must agree to follow other physical and social distancing measures including staying six feet from others, avoiding gathering in groups or crowded places and using appropriate hand and cough hygiene.
Boise State released a 37-page document to the media highlighting the policies and procedures involving student-athletes, coaches and staff returning to campus. Included is Boise State’s plan to limit travel to ‘essential team and game personnel only’ and to implement physical distancing on bus trips by potentially using extra buses.
Also, any student-athlete, coach or staff member that tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to go into isolation for 14 days, according to the document.
Boise State student-athletes started returning to campus in June, and the school announced on June 8 that there were “multiple” positive tests. They declined to provide results of the testing in subsequent weeks, citing privacy laws.
They were forced Monday to shut down voluntary workouts through at least Sunday due to an outbreak of eight positive or presumed positive COVID-19 cases on campus, although they wouldn’t confirm if any of the eight were student-athletes or even from the athletics department.
