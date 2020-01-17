BOISE — Boise State finally has a response to the Mountain West's recent assertion that the new TV deal would be the last in which the Broncos earn extra money for a separate negotiation for the rights to air their home football games.
Oh yeah? Good luck.
In quite the Friday evening news dump, Boise State released a statement around 5:30 that hinted at everything from a lawsuit to the Broncos possibly considering leaving the Mountain West should their extra money go away.
Quick background: The Mountain West last week announced a new six-year, $270 million contract with FOX and CBS that will roughly triple the $1.1 million that each school got this year.
When Boise State agreed to rejoin the Mountain West in 2012, the league agreed to let the Broncos have their home football games sold as a separate package to TV networks. Boise State, in turn, would get the extra revenue.
That total was $1.8 million in 2019 (on top of the regular share of $1.1 million), and it appears Boise State will get a similar number in each of the next six years as part of the new deal that moves its home games to the FOX family of networks.
But commissioner Craig Thompson made a surprising comment on a conference call announcing the deal, saying this would be the last deal in which Boise State receives the extra money.
“As we move forward, that is the anticipation, that everybody’s membership agreements would get more germane and equal, if you will,” Thompson said.
But the term sheet Boise State and the Mountain West signed when the Broncos returned to the league begs to differ. It shows no expiration date for the agreement and says the Broncos would get the extra money for as long as they are in the league.
From the term sheet: “Binding Effect. The terms and conditions of this agreement shall bind the MWC regardless of any contrary, conflicting or inconsistent provision of the MWC constitution, articles of incorporation, bylaws, policies ... or any subsequent vote of the conference members.’’
Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey gave a "no comment" when asked about Thompson's statement later that day and the school has been silent about the possibility of losing the extra money.
That was until Friday.
"The Mountain West stated that this was the last time our deal would be negotiated separately," Boise State said in Friday's statement. "However, Boise State’s decision to join the conference was predicated on a number of negotiated provisions, including the right to separately negotiate material terms of media rights relating to our home (football) games.
"This is stated in our conference agreement and cannot be changed by any vote of the membership or conflicting agreement. We will not support any change to this provision and are in the process of weighing our options to move forward."
The statement also indicated the Broncos weren't crazy about ending a longstanding relation with ESPN for FOX, but admitted the new deal was 'better'.
"ESPN has been a great partner of Boise State — and the Mountain West — for a long time, and we had some hesitation about moving away from that relationship," the statement said. "However, the terms and value offered to the Mountain West by FOX were better. We feel that our new partner is committed to helping Boise State continue to grow our brand and raise our institutional profile across the nation."
So what does all this mean? Boise State appears to have two options. The school could sue the Mountain West over the issue and try to keep the extra money beyond this TV deal. It also could look to leave the Mountain West and join another conference such as the American.
Who knows, the Pac-12 or Big-12 could be ready to expand in six years when the new deal ends. Could those be potential landing spots for Boise State?
It appears a standoff could be coming. Will the Mountain West cave like it did when the Broncos rejoined the league in 2012 in order to keep them from leaving? Or would it be fine seeing Boise State leave the league and go elsewhere?
How important is that extra revenue to Boise State, and would it pursue legal action and a messy, public battle just to try and get it back? Or would the Broncos be fine leaving for more money in another conference.
Buckle up. Things just got real interesting.