The week of chaos continues for Boise State.
A program that served as a pillar of consistency and continuity across college football for two decades has reached a tipping point in the middle of head coach Andy Avalos’ second season.
On Friday, the Broncos were embarrassed in El Paso, getting outcoached and outplayed in a 27-10 loss to a subpar UTEP team.
A day later, Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough following four weeks of inconsistency from an offense that looked completely out of sorts at times. That news came with a shred of hope as former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter, who served as an offensive analyst for BSU this season, was named Plough’s replacement.
But Boise State’s disarray continued on Monday morning when quarterback Hank Bachmeier informed Boise State he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told The Idaho Press.
Two things to note: Because Bachmeier only played in four games this season, he can actually redshirt this season and transfer with two years of eligibility. Also, because he has already graduated, Bachmeier can enter the transfer portal immediately instead of having to wait until the end of the season.
And one more thing: According to a source, even with Koetter in as offensive coordinator, Bachmeier was still expected to start this week’s game against San Diego State with backup Taylen Green set to play select drives throughout the game.
Bachmeier, a four-year starter, was expected to have the best season of his career in 2022, his first with a returning offensive coordinator (Plough). Coaches raved about Bachmeier’s play and leadership during fall camp, setting the stage for what those on the inside and outside of the program figured would be a stellar senior season.
Then, 20 minutes into that senior season, Bachmeier was on the sideline calling out plays.
The former four-star quarterback from Southern California turned the ball over three times in the Broncos’ first six drives and was benched for Green — the 6-foot-6, dual-threat quarterback who rushed for a pair of touchdowns in that season-opening loss at Oregon State.
In four games this season, Bachmeier struggled. The senior completed 51 of his 94 passes (54%) for 494 yards, a half-dozen touchdowns and three picks.
But it’s impossible to pin all the offensive turmoil on Bachmeier. The Broncos lacked an identity and floundered, in part, because Avalos and Plough weren’t on the same page. Despite Plough arriving at Boise State with a background in operating pass-happy RPO schemes, the Broncos tried to be a run-heavy, control-the-clock type of team.
Not helping was a banged-up offensive line that rarely gave Bachmeier more than a second in the pocket and a receiver corps, trying to make up for the loss of Khalil Shakir, that rarely gained much separation.
It was an offense without rhythm and one, it seems, Bachmeier didn’t feel he could succeed in.
And, so, Bachmeier will leave Boise State after a three-and-a-half year career that began with one of Boise State’s greatest wins of recent memory — a win over Florida State on a muggy day in Tallahassee — and ended with one of the worst losses.
Bachmeier endeared himself to the Boise State faithful out of the gates. In his first career game, he was a spring, popping back up after every vicious hit by the tanks of Florida State’s defensive line. He was so poised in the pocket, so calm amidst circumstances that would rattle any other freshman. He led Boise State to a come-from-behind victory, earning a season-opening win and one heck of a nickname (Hurricane Hank).
Bachmeier entered the Boise State program like a fireball buzzing with energy. The highest-ranked quarterback prospect to ever sign at a Mountain West school was charismatic. He was goofy and loveable and caring, constantly showing up at charitable functions across the Treasure Valley and never shy to talk with anyone who approached him.
But over three years, he was riddled with rampant change.
Bachmeier was injured midway through his freshman campaign, replaced by Jaylon Henderson, who led the Broncos to a conference championship victory on The Blue. His sophomore season was cut short by COVID. He played for two head coaches, three offensive coordinators (four, if you include Koetter) and spent his first three fall camps in quarterback battles.
Then came the Oregon State game in September, the sudden quarterback battle with Green and offensive issues that never persisted.
As fast as he had endeared himself to the Boise State fan base, he had fallen out of favor with them.
During the Broncos’ win over UT Martin two weeks ago, Bachmeier was booed during pregame warmups. When a gut-wrenching hit knocked him out of the game and Green ran out to replace him, the fans cheered.
That will now be known as Bachmeier’s final home game on The Blue.
And just like Bachmeier’s next landing spot, the future of Boise State football is up in the air.