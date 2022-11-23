Boise State won’t be eating their pumpkin pie too late on Thanksgiving.
The Broncos will be waking up at around 4 a.m. on Friday and playing a football game six hours later, closing out their regular season with a game against Utah State that won’t exactly mean a whole lot.
With last week’s chaotic victory at Wyoming, Boise State clinched the Mountain West Mountain Division and will host the conference championship game against Fresno State on December 3.
The Broncos coaches have tried to block out all talk and chatter about the Mountain West Championship, taking a single-game mindset into Friday’s senior day contest against the Aggies.
“We always talk about going one step at a time and that’s been our goal all year,” said tight end Riley Smith. “It’s always about going 1-0 each week and we’re focused on Utah State. They’re a great opponent.”
The fact that Boise State is in a spot to not need to win Friday’s game is remarkable. The Broncos stumbled to a 2-2 record, fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough, lost four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier to the transfer portal and seemed to be a squad in disarray.
Since then, coach Andy Avalos promoted former BSU and NFL coach Dirk Koetter to offensive coordinator and let redshirt freshman Taylen Green take the reins at quarterback.
“Taylen is improving at a rapid rate and he’s playing beyond his experience level right now,” Koetter said of his 6-foot-6 quarterback.
Since that change, the Broncos have lost just one game (a 31-28 defeat at the hands of BYU) and have set themselves up nicely to claim a fifth Mountain West title.
But first, Boise State will try to win its final regular-season game on The Blue against a Utah State team that won the Mountain West last season.
The Aggies have not been stellar this season. They lost star quarterback Logan Bonner to a season-ending injury in September and, despite having won their last four games, sit at just 6-5. Utah State does have one of the conference’s best running backs in Calvin Tyler Jr., who has racked up nearly 1,000 yards this season.
Another guy who has almost eclipsed that mark is Boise State tailback George Holani. Despite missing a game with an injury, Holani has bulldozed his way to 977 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Holani runs with the rare combination of violence and finesse, just as good at trucking over a defender as he is at juking them.
Holani along with Green and a defense that has given up fewer passing yards than any team in the country has left Bronco fans with plenty to be excited for on the other side of Turkey Day.
“We still have to finish but it’s just great to see everything we’ve worked so hard for is coming to fruition,” said safety JL Skinner, who leads BSU with four interceptions. “But we know we’re not done yet.”
