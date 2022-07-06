The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ tight ends.
Upon being hired by his alma mater in mid-January, Nate Potter’s first goal was simple.
“Right off the bat, it was to reach out and connect with my players and start building that relationship,” Potter said. “Early on, I’m just trying to be authentic.”
Potter’s in the right place for that. Kellen Moore’s left tackle through the greatest era of Boise State football, Potter understands Boise State’s philosophies — the blue-collar work ethic and all that — more than anyone.
Now as the Broncos’ tight ends coach and run-game coordinator, Potter is trying to revive the tight end position in Boise.
“I always want to maximize what we do within an offense, how we can contribute — whether that’s within the run game or pass game,” he said.
Soon after his arrival, Potter talked about having walked the same road all his players are currently strolling. He knows what it’s like when your muscles are aching after scaling the Albertsons Stadium bleachers for the millionth time. Or to run out onto The Blue for the first time.
In other words, he can teach through experience.
“He’s strict but fair,” said sixth-year tight end Kurt Rafdal. “Really technical. He’s gotten our footwork down with blocking. Obviously, he was a great blocker when he played so he knows a thing or two about it.”
Indeed, and here are the guys he’s trying to elevate in 2022:
RILEY SMITH // R-Sr. // 6-5, 240 lbs
Perhaps no one at Boise State boosted their name recognition this offseason more than Smith. The redshirt senior tight end took advantage of Boise State’s NIL opportunities, shooting a commercial for Lithia Ford and advertising for Tin Roof Tacos.
Now it’s time to see if Smith can make a similar impact on the field.
Last season, he regressed from a stellar COVID season that saw him catch 15 passes for 155 yards and a score. Smith actually had the fewest yards amongst the three main tight ends and caught passes in just seven of 11 games.
It’s all part of a winding collegiate career for Smith, who was recruited to Boise State by former coach Bryan Harsin as a quarterback after a stellar high school career in North Florida. He moved to tight end early into his second season and has flashed what he can do with his athleticism.
Now in year two of offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense, and with an unproven wide receiver corps, it’ll be interesting if Smith can become one of quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s top targets.
TYNEIL HOPPER // R-Sr. // 6-2, 242 lbs
Hopper actually led all tight ends in production last season — which isn’t saying a whole lot. The redshirt senior caught seven passes for 132 yards, including a 23-yard score against UTEP and a 51-yard touchdown catch at Colorado State.
Hopper does not have the height of Smith or Rafdal — he’s only 6-2 — but is a solid route runner and the size to break tackles as he runs upfield.
“He’s always dialed in and ready to go with what his responsibilities are,” BSU head coach Andy Avalos said of Hopper last year, “and when his opportunities have come and he’s been targeted he’s made the most of it.”
Hopper was a four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, and signed with the Broncos despite interest from big-time schools like Oregon and Oklahoma. With big-play ability like he showed in 2021, Hopper should be able to make an impact this season.
KURT RAFDAL // 6th yr. // 6-7, 245 lbs
Rafdal looks like he should have a spot on the Boise State basketball team. He is all of 6-7 with a lean build and a smooth stride.
Rafdal was a highly touted recruit out of Indiana powerhouse Carmel High School, signing with Nebraska in 2017. He struggled to see the field as a Cornhusker and transferred to Boise State before last season, catching eight passes for 95 yards and scoring in the season finale at San Diego State.
The newness of being in Boise is gone, which should help Rafdal.
“I feel a lot more comfortable,” he said. “The play calls are coming in a lot easier and simpler to me. I’m able to do more thinking in the pre snap because I’m not worried so much about my assignment and that’s been helping me to attack.”
