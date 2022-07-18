The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Last up is the Broncos‘ special teams.
This spring introduced plenty of change to Boise State’s special teams room.
The Broncos graduated their punter and long snapper. Their kick/punt returner, Kalil Skair, is now in the NFL. And their special teams coordinator is now working for Penn State.
But new special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga inherits a group that has heaps of potential to make up for whatever experience they lack.
Let’s take a look at who he’ll be relying on:
K JONAH DALMAS // Jr.
Dalmas is coming off arguably the most productive season by a Boise State kicker.
The Rocky Mountain alum drilled a school-record 26 field goals last season, missing just twice, which doesn’t include a 36-yard shot that was blocked late in a loss to Oklahoma State.
But Dalmas is a huge weapon for the Broncos, the best kicker in the conference who still has three years of eligibility remaining.
Some of Dalmas’ success came from Boise State’s struggles to score touchdowns. Of the Broncos’ 53 trips to the red zone, 20 ended with a Dalmas field goal.
But even when the Broncos are further up the field, the Boise native is fantastic. In his career, Dalmas has made 9 of his 11 attempts from 40 yards or deeper.
One interesting thing: Now-graduated punter Joel Velazquez did kickoffs last season, so it’ll be interesting if Dalmas takes over that responsibility next season.
Regardless, Boise State knows it basically has three automatic points anytime Dalmas trots on the field.
P JAMES FERGUSON-REYNOLDS // Fr.
The Australian mystery, Boise State hasn’t shown off its newest punter much to the public (he did generic punts in the spring game) but its been said Ferguson-Reynolds has a kicking arsenal that the Broncos haven’t seen.
“The nice thing, as you go through the rugby style, is you’re able to change the launch point,” former BSU special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, who signed Ferguson-Reynolds. “Anytime you’re punting the football, the more you can change the launch point, the more you can cause problems. It’s harder to block a punt.”
Ferguson-Reynolds brings intrigue to a position that can be so often overlooked. He replaces Velazquez, who had punting duties in each of the last five seasons and was a top-five punter in the Mountain West last season.
KR/PR STEFAN COBBS // R-Sr.
Cobbs pulled off the impossible last season. He was the Mountain West second-team punt returner after returning all of one punt. He, of course, took that return 81 yards to the house.
With the departure of Shakir, Cobbs will now have a chance to show off his full potential returning punts and kicks. Last season, lining up alongside Shakir on kickoff returns, Cobbs had 10 returns that went for 200 total yards.
It’ll be interesting to see who appears as Cobbs’ backup, but the redshirt senior is a great option for the Broncos in the return game.
LS MASON HUTTON // R-Fr.
Hutton enters his first season as Boise State’s starting long snapper, replacing four-year starter Daniel Cantrall.
Hutton could blend in with the tight ends if he wanted. He’s a 6-6, 230-pounder from Southern California who had offers from Nevada, Sacramento State and others. He was Kohl’s Camps’ No. 23 long snapper in the class of 2021.