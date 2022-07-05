The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. First up is the Broncos‘ running backs.
Nine years after he followed Chris Peterson to Washington, Keith Bhonapha is back in Boise, leading the Broncos’ running backs room once again.
Which continues a trend. As Boise State tries to return to national prominence, its football complex is littered with so many faces that helped the Broncos climb the mountaintop.
Head coach Andy Avalos played at BSU. As did receivers coach Matt Miller and tight ends coach Nate Potter. Analysts Dirk Koetter and Ron Collins coached the Broncos years ago.
And Bhonapha was in the Treasure Valley during the Broncos’ greatest run, helping four tailbacks — Jeremy Avery, Doug Martin, D.J. Harper and Jay Ajayi — rush for over 1,000 yards.
Almost a decade later, he is trying to produce the next great Boise State running back and, in the process, help the Broncos’ rushing attack escape from rock bottom.
Following just one season as Boise State’s running backs coach, Winston Venable resigned after the 2021 season after the Broncos rushed for just 120 yards a game — good for ninth in the Mountain West.
It didn’t help that starter George Holani missed time, or that Boise State’s offensive line battled injuries all season, or offensive coordinator Tim Plough was in his first season. But, still, Avalos made it a point all offseason to say the Broncos’ ground game needs to improve.
Let’s take a look at the BSU running backs room:
GEORGE HOLANI // R-Jr. // 5-11, 208 lbs
Holani burst onto the scene as an electrifying freshman in 2019, making it 11-straight seasons that Boise State had a 1,000-yard rusher. Holani seemed on pace to carve his name into the Mount Rushmore of great BSU tailbacks.
Then COVID and injuries diminished Holani’s 2020 season. Last year, he missed three games, was limited in two others and ran for just 569 yards. The positive? Holani gained over 100 yards in three of the Broncos’ final four games.
It was the perfect indication of how good Holani can be when healthy. And it’s what he’s hoping to bring into 2022.
“Last season definitely tested my mindset to see just how I was going to respond to getting better and (dealing with the injuries),” Holani said. “I learned how to be a player of the game, continuing to help the other RBs out and continuing to learn schemes.”
Added Bhonapha: “We’ve seen what George can do when he gets a chance to get going.”
ASHTON JEANTY // Fr. // 5-8, 200 lbs
Jeanty graduated high school early, showed up at Boise State’s spring practices and immediately became one of the most electrifying guys on the field. He’s quick, shifty and exciting.
The Texas native impressed early, breaking off a long touchdown run in a scrimmage. Then in the spring game, the freshman looked like a greased pig, shedding tackles and juking teammates.
“Whether he’s running up inside and running behind his pads, he can get to the perimeter pretty quick,” Avalos said of Jeanty. “His acceleration is pretty good as well. We’re excited about what he’s done.”
If injuries arise again for Holani, at least the Broncos have a young buck pounding on the stable gates.
TYLER CROWE // R-Jr. // 5-11, 220 lbs
With the departure of running back Andrew Van Buren, who led the Broncos last season with nine rushing touchdowns, it’s possible that Crowe becomes Boise State’s short-yardage back in 2022.
The Skyview grad hasn’t had a wildly fruitful career for Boise State, but has been impactful when he gets on the field. Crowe played in every game last season, carrying the ball 21 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. That’s more yards per rush than any other BSU tailback.
This spring, Holani mentioned how much he’s seen Crowe grow.
“Especially with just being able to trust his vision and just being that downhill runner we need,” Holani said. “He’ll get a yard if we need it. A lot of guys depend on Crowe and we can all depend on him.”
TAEQUAN TYLER // R-Jr. // 5-9, 215 lbs
It seems unlikely that Tyler will see much action this fall. The Tyler Junior College transfer rushed just 11 times for 47 yards last season.
One thing to note about Tyler: He is a solid pass catcher. In high school, he played wide receiver and helped lead La Vega High to a state championship.
“Talent-wise, I think I feel good about the guys in the room,” Bhonapha said. “We have some guys who are credible guys who have been in there and done some things.”