The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ offensive line.
As Boise State’s rushing woes persisted through the season’s first seven games — with the Broncos rushing for less than 90 yards a game and losing four times —plenty of blame fell on the Broncos’ offensive line.
The group understood that.
Said guard Will Farrar: “I think that we didn’t know how to play together very well.”
Which should’ve been a given. The group was a shell of itself all season, ravaged by injuries and prone to more configurations than a dresser from IKEA.
For instance, Farrar — a Texas Tech transfer who only arrived on campus a few weeks before camp — played three different positions in 2022, including a stint at center against Nevada.
That was the norm for the Boise State offensive line, adjusting on the fly to a fluid depth chart.
Heading into this season, the Broncos’ big men expect health to translate to consistency. Let’s see who BSU will be counting on.
JOHN OJUKWU // 6th yr. // 6-6, 300 lbs
The unequivocal leader of the Broncos’ offensive line, Ojukwu was a first-team Mountain West lineman last season after starting every game at left tackle for the Broncos.
Over the last three seasons, the Boise High alum has started all but one game at tackle for BSU. Every other lineman in the room talks about the leadership Ojukwu provides, the perfect example for all the young guys who will be expected to replace him after next season.
Amidst the tornado of change on the Broncos’ offensive line last season, the coaches never moved Ojukwu from protecting quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s blind side. That tells you all you need to know.
“It’s great to have OJ back,” OL coach Tim Keane said. “He’s just a pillar of the offensive line room.”
CADE BERESFORD // R-Sr. // 6-7, 300 lbs
The Washington State transfer became an early talking point during the spring. He’s a quick-twitch Bigfoot, this massive creature who everyone wants to get a look at.
While Ojukwu was injured in the spring, Beresford took post at left tackle but is projected to be the Broncos’ starting right tackle in 2022. And, perhaps, if he decides to stay next year, might replace Ojukwu at LT down the road.
But that’s the thing about Beresford, he has experience at all five positions on the line. Put him anywhere and he’ll be solid. That’s a luxury Keane probably wished upon a star for this offseason.
“We’re not just plugging him in and saying he’s at this position,” Keane said. “We’re trying to see where he fits in.”
KAKANIOKOA HOLOMALIA-GONZALEZ // R-Sr. // 6-2, 295 lbs
Holomalia-Gonzalez (KHG) was the enigma of last season. Every week, he was listed as “out” without much explanation. After a few weeks, Boise State finally announced he wouldn’t play in 2021.
The reasons for his absence are still undisclosed, but his return this season has Boise State relieved.
Center might be the most-damaging position to have to rotate bodies. The center calls out the protections and really runs the line. At numerous points in the season, Boise State’s rotating centers struggled snapping the ball and drew boos from the crowd.
That shouldn’t be the case with KHG.
“Kekani is kind of an undersized center so he has that chip on his shoulder. He’s out to prove people wrong every single day,” Farrar said. “Seeing him there next to you brings you a little bit of comfort because you know he’s going to take care of his job.”
WILL FARRAR // 6th yr. // 6-5, 318 lbs
Farrar, the Texas Tech transfer, was sort of thrown into the fire last season, playing every interior position on the line.
He did that without months to learn the offense and while he got a new role practically every week.
In other words, it would be unfair to judge him on 2021 — especially since he missed the second half of the season with a calf injury. Now healthy, he’s been competing for a guard spot and could also play center if necessary.
“I’m comfortable anywhere,” he said. “I just want to help the team any way I can.”
BEN DOOLEY // R-Jr. // 6-5, 310 lbs
When Keane arrived in Boise last spring, he watched Dooley — then a redshirt sophomore — play and knew he needed some time to develop.
By the end of fall, Dooley had made drastic improvements and ended up starting the season opener at right tackle.
“When we played UCF,” Keane said, “he played tackle against their all-everything defensive end and he didn’t give up a sack.”
Dooley played in every game last season, moving to a few different spots. With Beresford expected to take over at right tackle, Dooley will likely compete for a starting guard job.
GARRETT CURRAN // R-Sr. // 6-5, 305 lbs
Curran entered the 2021 season injured, but ended up replacing right guard Jake Stetz in the first quarter of the UCF game.
If nothing else, Curran is a well of experience who can jump into any situation. Over the past three seasons, he’s appeared in 28 games and will likely play plenty more at guard this season.
“Garrett Curran is a guy who's competing at left guard,” Keane said. “He got a ton of snaps last year. Had a couple of injuries that set him back. He can also play right guard.”
OTHERS:
Keane was extremely high on redshirt freshman Mason Randolph, a 6-4, 310-pounder from Southern California who has spent a good amount of time at right guard in the spring.
“We hope (he’ll) be able to develop a lot over the spring and be able to compete for a starting position this fall,” Keane said in early March.
Another youngster Keane thinks could be a part of the future is freshman Kage Casey, who early enrolled and was able to get some reps at left tackle with Ojukwu injured.
“It’s great to get him a ton of reps,” Keane said. He’s competing at a tackle position and has a really bright future. Probably won’t be ready next year but it’s just good to see him compete and get college experience right now.”