The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ Edge rushers.
In some ways, to Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson, the EDGE players are the steel beams keeping the entire defensive structure stable.
“When we win on the edge, we win,” Danielson said. “And it’s not just in the pass game, it’s in the run game. We want to play in a box. We don’t want to play the whole 53-yard width of the field.
“We want to set edges, and when it’s time to go get the quarterback in passing situations, those guys need to win. Having elite EDGE players is a huge part of what we do on defense.”
Building depth at EDGE, Danielson admitted, has been a “huge push” for the Boise State staff. That push will now be led by coach Kelly Poppinga, the former Virginia and BYU coach who took over after Stacey Collins left for Penn State.
Poppinga’s connection to Boise State came from defensive line coach Frank Maile. The pair were teammates years ago at Utah State, setting up a reunion in 2022 with Poppinga leading BSU’s edge rushers and special teams.
“That’s basically what I’ve done my whole career is coach the EDGE players and special teams,” Poppinga said. “The fit for them and the fit for me worked really well.”
Let’s see who Poppinga will be coaching.
DEMITRI WASHINGTON // R-Sr. // 6-3, 260 lbs
Hyped up as the next Curtis Weaver after a sensational freshman season, season-ending knee surgery in 2020 quelled Washington’s hype. But he earned some of it back after a solid 2021 campaign.
Last season, the 6-3, 260-pound EDGE made 37 tackles and notched both a sack and interception. It was a good bounce-back season. It was also a mile behind the lofty bar set by Weaver for what a great EDGE at Boise State can do.
But there should be optimism. Washington has lost 20 pounds in the last year and had a full, healthy spring to develop.
"Just getting back to the normal schedule," Poppinga said, "having normal spring ball, a normal summer, a normal fall camp, I think we'll get everything back on schedule for these guys. The talent is there."
ISAIAH BAGNAH // R-Jr. // 6-4, 225 lbs
In his first full season, Bagnah quickly proved his knack for getting to the quarterback.
The Canadian was No. 2 on the Broncos' defense in both sacks (6) and tackles for loss (7), adding 36 tackles and a forced fumble in a redshirt sophomore season that was a nice spark to Bagnah’s career.
With Riley Irwin medically retiring a few months ago, Bagnah should have a shot to start for the Broncos and will likely be one of their most lethal pass rushers once again.
GEORGE TARLAS // 6th yr. // 6-3, 260 lbs
Five years after graduating from Borah High, Tarlas is back in Boise.
The sixth-year EDGE rusher transferred in from Weber State, where he was a three-time All-Big Sky Conference selection and finished his career with 117 tackles and 17 sacks.
Said Collins, BSU’s former EDGE coach, on signing day: “I had a Big Sky coach text me last night to thank me for getting him out of the league, because they hadn’t blocked him in three years. With his physicality, his maturity, you’ve seen him do it on Saturdays, he’s going to be an instant impact. It’s always nice to get a local guy to come back.”
Though this will be Tarlas’ final collegiate season, the Greece native brings loads of experience to a relatively young group.
DEVEN WRIGHT // Jr. // 6-5, 215 lbs
A Mississippi native, Wright had 10 offers coming out of Mississippi Gulf Community College. He flew up to Boise on a visit and was immediately impressed by Boise State’s coaching staff and how they saw him fitting into the Broncos’ defense.
“Just with the unique history of EDGE guys coming from Boise, I felt this is the place that I needed to be at,” Wright said. “(BSU’s) system allows you to not only rush the passer as a defensive end, but you’re more like a stand-up outside linebacker. It shows your versatility for the next level.”
A self-described “high-motor” player, Wright had 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season for MGCC.