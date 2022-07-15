The Idaho Press is doing a breakdown of each Boise State position group ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is the Broncos‘ defensive line.
Boise State’s defensive line is one of the few position groups that didn't lose anybody from last season.
The BSU big men are back in 2022, hoping experience and depth can make them a more formidable unit.
“The continuity is going to be awesome,” said defensive line coach Frank Maile. “Obviously we have a lot of room to grow still, but those guys are up for the challenge.”
The challenge will be improving after the Broncos allowed almost 160 rushing yards a game last season and only tallied 28 sacks.
Here are some of the guys expected to be playmakers in the trenches.
SCOTT MATLOCK // R-Sr. // 6-4, 300 lbs
Arguably the leader of Boise State’s defense, Matlock is a powerful force at the line of scrimmage.
Last year, the 6-4, 300-pound Homedale native led the Broncos with seven sacks, adding eight and a half tackles for loss while recovering a pair of fumbles.
“He’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” Maile said. “From a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint, his football IQ and his work ethic is elite. For him, even at that level, he feels he needs to be more consistent.”
Maile speaks of Matlock in ways that coaches don’t often talk of their players. He is the consummate leader, a guy who does not just grind, but brings his teammates and his coaches along with him.
“He’s taught me a lot about life, too,” Maile said of Matlock. “His work ethic is second to none. His IQ is second to none. He makes my job easy.”
DIVINE OBICHERE // 5th yr. // 6-3, 285 lbs
Heading into his final collegiate spring camp, Obichere was thrilled to announce he shed a few pounds to be a leaner, faster version of himself. Months later, Maile said the weight is back on — which is a good thing.
Hopefully, Maile said, it’ll allow him to be a stout force up front.
“He’s come a long way,” Maile said. “He’s one of our guys who can play inside at nose guard and at three-technique. Excited about where Divine is at right now.’
Obichere didn’t have a full season last year, racking up just 16 tackles and one sack in just nine games he appeared in. If he can stay healthy, Obichere — who transferred to BSU from Long Beach City College in 2019 — should be closer to Matlock in production.
HERBERT GUMS // R-So. // 6-1, 305 lbs
A lean figure at nose tackle, Gums drew great reviews from teammates and coaches in the spring.
“Big Herb is probably the most impressive guy,” Maile said. “Just athletically, if you saw Herb, he’s a big ‘ol boy but that sucker can move, man. I’ve been impressed with just how athletic and how fast he is.”
Added Obichere: “He’s definitely stepping into his potential.”
Gums battled injuries last season and played in just a half-dozen contests. But he might be in contention for a starting spot after a solid spring showing.
CORTEZ HOGANS // R-Sr. // 6-3, 270 lbs
A top-40 junior college recruit out of Snow College, Hogans transferred to BSU ahead of spring and quickly jumped in the competition for a starting spot.
He’s a slingshot on the outside, a speedy pass rusher who spent the whole spring getting to the quarterback.
“We ask him to do a lot of stuff,” Maile said. “He’s playing defensive end, he’s playing D-tackle. His athletic ability, his ability to be able to do multiple things allows us to be a multiple front, which is why we recruit the way we do.”
If all goes according to plan, Hogans might be the frontrunner to lead BSU in sacks next season.
AHMED HASSANEIN // So. // 6-3, 290 lbs
Playing as just a true freshman last season, Hassanein proved he can hang at the college level.
He only had five tackles in eight games, but the Southern California flashed loads of potential.
“He’s a workhorse,” Maile said of him. “With Scott as one of his mentors bringing him up, he is explosive. He’s violent. And he’s relatively new to the game so the sky’s the limit for Ahmed.”