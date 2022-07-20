Boise State are champions of the preseason once again.
For the 10th straight season, the Mountain West preseason media poll had the Broncos atop the mountain division. Boise State received 14 first-place votes, coming in above Air Force (10 first-place votes), Utah State (3) and Colorado State (1).
Picked to win the west division with 20 leading votes was Fresno State, edging out last year's division champions, San Diego State (8).
Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, BSU has been chosen to win either the conference or its division every season. The Broncos have won the conference a record four times and topped their division three more.
