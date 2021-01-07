Boise State officials are meeting Thursday with two leading candidates for the vacant football coach position.
New athletic director Jeramiah Dickey and senior associate athletic director Bob Carney took a private jet to Bozeman, Montana, early Thursday morning to meet with Montana State coach Jeff Choate.
A photo taken by Colton Pool of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle showed both Dickey and Carney at the Bozeman Airport following a stay of about four hours. Choate, a former Boise State assistant, is 28-22 in four years as the head coach at Montana State.
Dickey declined comment when approached by the Chronicle about meeting with Choate.
The group then took off shortly after 1 p.m. for Eugene, Oregon, to meet with Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. The former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach has been seen as a logical choice for the position since Bryan Harsin left for Auburn on Dec. 22.
The jet landed in Eugene around 2:30 p.m. MT according to FlightAware.com, but there was no immediate flight plan scheduled for a departure.
According to a source Boise State held virtual interviews on Zoom Tuesday with multiple candidates. Dickey, who was hired less than a week ago from Baylor, is holding longer interviews with the final candidates.
Multiple reports had Boise State also considering USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, but it's unclear when/if they were interviewed.
