This could’ve been the dagger to Boise State’s NCAA Tournament hopes. A loss to Air Force makes a good resume look ugly awfully quick.
In some ways, games in Colorado Springs are like mousetraps. All you can hope for is to walk by unscathed. Boise State, though, managed to get past Air Force (10-14, 3-10 Mountain West) with all its limbs attached … while snatching the hunk of cheese.
The Broncos (20-6, 11-2 Mountain West) did not escape disaster because there was never any hint of doom in their 85-59 win over Air Force on Wednesday night.
The Broncos shot 68.8% from the field, the best rate since coach Leon Rice got to Boise a dozen years ago. BSU shot 55% from deep and — you’re not going to believe this — didn’t miss a free throw (9-for-9). Boise State was that good.
“We wanted to make sure we got great shots tonight,” Rice said. “We’re just making simple plays and setting each other up.”
Not long ago, Rice said that his offense was going through a pregnancy. After Wednesday, things have progressed. “I believe we’ve started labor,” he said, half-joking, half-not. The only problem — well, there’s probably more than just one — with that metaphor: Labor is arduous. The Broncos, on the other hand, made everything look so simple against Air Force.
Marcus Shaver Jr. led the way with a game-high 20 points, including 19 by halftime. Lukas Milner had more points on Wednesday (13) than he’s had in the previous 25 games combined (11). Max Rice kept up his hot streak, draining four 3-pointers.
“He doesn’t get enough credit sometimes because he’s filled in here, he’s filled in there, he's done whatever he’s asked,” Leon Rice said of Max. “You look at the games he’s played heavy minutes in over the years, most of them we win.”
Years from now, though, Wednesday’s win will be known for this: For the ninth time under Rice, the Broncos have won 20 games. Through the season’s first month, as the Broncos dropped to 3-4 and, as Rice has said hit “rock bottom” 20 wins might as well have been 200 for BSU.
But the Broncos adjusted and overcame — just as they did against Air Force. Boise State headed into this “mousetrap” game without Emmanuel Akot, who has missed the past four games with an injury, and Naje Smith, who was unavailable because of a non-COVID illness.
Their absences didn’t make much of a difference on Wednesday. It’s easy to credit Shaver’s first-half outburst for the domination, but let’s look away from the usual suspects. Needing to find some depth with two key pieces out, the Broncos got a baker’s dozen from Milner, 14 from Max Rice and 8 from Pavle Kuzmanovic.
“You’ve got to remember, four of (our) guys played 42 minutes against Colorado State (on Sunday),” Rice said. “So we needed everything Pavle brought us, Lukas, Kaeson (Pryor), all those guys. We had to reach deep down.”
“It feels great. I wasn’t doing anything special, just doing my job,” Milner said. “Just a little longer opportunity today and tried to make the most of it.”
Perhaps the biggest concern for this Boise State team down the stretch was its depth. The Broncos were rarely running out more than seven or eight players a night — and that was while Akot and Smith were still playing.
Rice likes a lot of his young talent. He also understands that it must frustrate the heck out of them to not be playing. Luckily for this one, he’s got a better comparison than pregnancy.
“Derrick Alston (Jr.) didn’t play for two years. He redshirted then didn’t play. It made him better, made him tougher,” Rice said. “Just because you’re not playing doesn’t mean you can’t be a great player when your chance comes. We’ve seen it time and time again. Derrick Alston Jr. Chandler Hutchison. All these guys who went on to do great things.”
Confidence comes from experience, and because the Broncos stepped on the gas early, plenty of guys were able to get some reps. Even better, Boise State needed no big run, no comeback and no miracle. Around this time of year, you can’t ask for anything more.