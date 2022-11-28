In all likelihood, Saturday’s Mountain West Championship Game will be the final football game Dirk Koetter will coach. The man who retired then unretired to save Boise State’s season might hang up the whistle after Saturday and go back to life in McCall.
“Yeah, to be honest, I haven’t given that one second of thought,” Koetter said Monday.
Boise State fans sure have. For starters: Whether Koetter would coach in the bowl game. And then the big inquiry looming over this football season: Who will replace Koetter as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator?
There are loads of questions to ponder. Plenty of reflection to delve into, including how Boise State overcame that UTEP loss, the firing of Tim Plough, the departure of quarterback Hank Bachmeier and all that adversity only to end up hosting the conference title game against Fresno State this week.
Koetter and the rest of the Broncos’ coaching brass aren’t jumping at the opportunity for a look-back. Not yet.
“Right now, it’s a normal Monday and you’ve got a ton of film built up there to watch a very good Fresno (State) defense,” Koetter said. “That’s really all we’re thinking about right now.”
THIS IS A MUCH-DIFFERENT MATCHUP THAN THE
FIRST MEETING
Most of the time in these conference title games, it’s natural to look back at the two team’s previous meeting. For this game, that’s basically useless. These are two mightily-different teams from the ones that met on The Blue in October.
Sure, Boise State won 40-20. But Fresno State’s starting quarterback Jake Haener was out with an injury. So was the Bulldogs’ All-Mountain-West safety Evan Williams. For reference, that’s basically the equivalent of JL Skinner and quarterback Taylen Green being out for Boise State.
And, speaking of Green, he is ten times the quarterback he was when Fresno State was in town two months ago. That game was only his second collegiate start. He was neutralized on the ground, rushing for just 22 yards and had yet to find his groove as a passer, slinging the ball just 18 times all night.
Every team grows throughout the season. These teams went from Bruce Banner to The Hulk in no time.
Fresno State started the year 1-4 … and hasn’t lost since. Boise State began the year 2-2 … and hasn’t lost a conference game since.
The main reason for the improvements: Quarterback play.
You know about Green’s ascension. But Haener, when healthy, is probably the best quarterback in the Mountain West. Since returning from injury five weeks ago, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Washington transfer has completed almost 75% of his passes for over 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing just two picks.
“Jake Haener is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire nation for a reason,” BSU defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “He’s tough. He can make every single throw. He can make it on time, he can create movement in the pocket. When people try to rush him, he gets away from it. He’s what makes the whole thing go.”
Not helping the Broncos’ cause against Haener …
BOISE STATE’S DEFENSE WON’T BE CLOSE TO 100%
There’s no way to sugarcoat it: The Broncos’ defense is severely banged-up. By this point in the season, most training rooms are much more full, but it seems like BSU is incredibly thin on defense.
Starting EDGE George Tarlas is out for the season. The other starting EDGE, Demitri Washington, is questionable with a shoulder injury that has kept him out the last four weeks. Linebacker Ezekiel Noa hasn’t played in the previous three games. Starting nose tackle Herbert Gums didn’t play last week. And nickel Tyreque Jones was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Utah State.
That’s a lot of production that could possibly be on the sideline.
The challenge for Danielson and Boise State’s coaching staff is to make sure it’s not incredibly noticeable.
“At the end of the day, it’s all what your players can execute. Something can sound really good or be something we can do with one player, but if he can’t play then we can’t use it,” Danielson said. “At the end of the day, it’s only what your players can execute and (do) with a high level of confidence that makes it work.
“Whoever we’ve got, we’re going to put them in the best situations and obviously prep them this week so they can play very confidently this Saturday.”
QUOTABLES
Avalos talking about Koetter:
“No. 1, the awesome part about coach (Koetter) is there is a certain standard when you’re leading —especially one side of the ball — there’s a certain standard you lead with and you hold people to. Coach holds that standard with players, coaches, whoever it may be. But, also, there’s a way of building confidence, too, within building that standard.”
Koetter discussing Green’s NIL deal with WiseGuys Pizza Pie:
“Me and him are going to do a little trade-off. My NIL is for free chlorine. His is for free pizza. We’re gonna do a pizza-chlorine swap.”
(Koetter said he does indeed have a deal or sponsorship or something with a company that gives him free chlorine, but he wouldn’t say what company.)
Koetter on the future of wide receiver Eric McAlister, who scored two touchdowns last week:
“I think you folks have a lot to look forward to with Eric. Size. Range. Speed. Really a smart player. A student of the game — I mean, he’s one guy who’s constantly giving me suggestions during the game. Most of these guys are afraid to talk to me. He’s like telling me 17 things when I’m freezing at Wyoming. He pays attention to what’s going on out there.”