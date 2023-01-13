Support Local Journalism


Boise State’s win over UNLV was all of 20 minutes old and Leon Rice had the number ready to go.

“I think we’re 6-3 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, or something like that,” he said. “What’s funny is no one is really talking about that compared to some of the other teams saying that they’re in or these guys are in. Whatever. That’s for another day.”

