Boise State’s win over UNLV was all of 20 minutes old and Leon Rice had the number ready to go.
“I think we’re 6-3 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, or something like that,” he said. “What’s funny is no one is really talking about that compared to some of the other teams saying that they’re in or these guys are in. Whatever. That’s for another day.”
Let’s make that day today.
As of Friday, Rice’s estimation was actually low. After the latest NET Rankings — one of the main stats that the NCAA Selection Committee uses to select tournament teams — the Broncos had racked up a 7-3 combined record in Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 games.
(For reminder: A squad garners a Quad 1 game by beating a top-30 team in the NET rankings at home, a top-50 program on a neutral court and a top-75 squad on the road. Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135.)
Only eight other teams in America has racked up at least seven Quad 1 and Quad two games. They are the creme de la creme: Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, Xavier, Purdue, Houston, UCLA and UConn.
Those schools are locks for the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State is not.
Why?
Perhaps because its name is Boise State and it's not a top-25 staple. More likely because the Broncos’ resume includes an ugly stain — a Quad 4 loss at home to South Dakota State.
Regardless, Rice deserves credit for building a schedule that currently ranks 25th in the country. He loaded the schedule with neutral site games against Washington State and Texas A&M (both wins). He scheduled a road game at Saint Louis (win). The Broncos played in a multi-team tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which led to a nice win over Colorado.
Rice did not only give Boise State opportunities to bolster its resume, he strategically pitted his squad against teams similar to the ones the Broncos would see in the Mountain West.
“It definitely helped us in the last game (against UNLV),” said Rice. “Because (Texas) A&M definitely prepared us in a way you can’t prepare for in practice. Those guys believed us when we told them it’s going to be hard to hang onto the ball, because they played against A&M. ... Those things all make you better.”
Also helping Boise State: The other coaches in the Mountain West did not just schedule cupcakes and took care of business in the nonconference slate.
In other words: A win at Utah State or Nevada or New Mexico has always been tough to notch. But now, a win against Utah State or Nevada or New Mexico is actually recognized by various metrics and rankings as a solid win.
“The numbers are helping you have these opportunities, but they were always the same as far as going to get a road win in the Mountain (West) is one of the hardest things to do,” Rice said. “The work that all of us did in the preseason and the schedules we hammered out to get those numbers, it’s paying dividends.”
The result: Boise State is in a good position to make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time in school history. ESPN’s Joe Lundari currently projects the Broncos to be an 11-seed. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had BSU in the same position.
Yet according to the website BracketMatrix.com, which compiles brackets from 64 different outlets, Boise State appears on just 19 brackets.
Luckily, the Broncos have plenty of opportunities in the next few weeks to bolster their resume. They play a Quad 2 game against Nevada on Tuesday. It plays a Quad 1 contest at New Mexico next week. Another Quad 1 game against San Diego State in early February.
Key for Boise State, though: It must avoid another ugly loss like, say, on Saturday at Wyoming in a Quad 3 game. Or in a week and a half against Fresno State, which is a Quad 4 game.
But if the wins keep flowing for the Broncos, the only question will be who they're facing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
