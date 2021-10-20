The Boise State men's basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West preseason poll released Wednesday.
The poll was voted on media members who cover the conference.
Colorado State, with 11 of 18 first-place votes, was tabbed to win the conference. San Diego State, with seven first-place votes, was picked second and Nevada, which picked up two first-place votes, was picked third.
Boise State received 147 votes, 42 behind Nevada. The Broncos, who finished fourth last year, bring back three starters and 12 lettermen.
Rounding out the media picks were Utah State (fifth), Fresno State (sixth), UNLV (seventh), New Mexico (eighth), Wyoming (ninth), San Jose (10th) and Air Force (11th).
Boise State didn't land any players on the preseason All-Mountain West Team. Colorado State had junior guards David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens named to the team along with Fresno State junior forward Orlando Robinson, Nevada junior guard Grant Sherfield and UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton.
Sherfield was named Player of the Year. San Diego State senior guard Matt Bradley was named Newcomer of the Year and UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert was named Freshman of the Year.
