BSU Men’s Basketball practice

Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice watches his team in action during practice in 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sunday marks exactly one month since Tyson Degenhart stood outside of Boise State’s locker room in Sacramento, trying to put words to another NCAA Tournament loss.

Degenhart played 37 minutes that night, almost 1,200 on the season. If he wanted to sit for the interview or perhaps talk as he plunged in an ice bath, it would have been warranted. But, instead, he stood, talking about what added depth might do in preventing another March Madness crusher.

Recommended for you

Load comments