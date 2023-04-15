Sunday marks exactly one month since Tyson Degenhart stood outside of Boise State’s locker room in Sacramento, trying to put words to another NCAA Tournament loss.
Degenhart played 37 minutes that night, almost 1,200 on the season. If he wanted to sit for the interview or perhaps talk as he plunged in an ice bath, it would have been warranted. But, instead, he stood, talking about what added depth might do in preventing another March Madness crusher.
"It will be huge to have some depth next year,” Degenhart said. “You see it with like San Diego State. They’re playing eight, nine guys and being able to not (have guys) play 30-plus minutes. They have the depth to make a good run this year.”
Nostradamus — err, Degenhart was spot on. That San Diego State team with fresh legs and a limitless bench went to the national championship. Boise State, meanwhile, was working to try and replicate the roster depth of its Mountain West foe.
That mission has lasted one month, produced three new pieces and has, for the time being, squashed any questions about depth.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with what we were able to accomplish this offseason,” BSU coach Leon Rice said.
Let’s do a quick breakdown of where Boise State’s roster stands:
DEPARTED
— G Marcus Shaver Jr. (Graduated // Starter)
— F Naje Smith (Graduated // Starter)
— C Lukas Milner (Graduated // Role player)
— F Burke Smith (Transfer portal // Rarely played)
— G Pavle Kuzmanovic (Transfer portal // Rarely played)
— Sada NgaNga (Transfer portal // Rarely played)
RETURNING
— G Max Rice (6th yr. // Starter)
— F Tyson Degenhart (Jr. // Starter)
— G Chibuzo Agbo (Sr. // Starter)
— G Jace Whiting (So. // Backup)
— G Kobe Young (R-So. // Rarely played)
— G RJ Keene (R-So. // Hasn’t played a game yet)
— C Mo Sylla (5th yr. // Rarely played)
NEW ADDITIONS
— G Chris Lockett (Freshman)
— F Andrew Meadow (Freshman)
— F Emmanuel Ugbo (Freshman)
— PG Roddie Anderson III (Transfer from UC-San Diego)
— F O’Mar Stanley (Transfer from St. John’s)
— F Cam Martin (Transfer from Kansas)
So, in summary, Boise State lost two starters and a bench player. It gained three freshmen the Broncos’ coaches think extremely highly of, two guys in Anderson (point guard) and Martin (center) who are probably favorites to earn a starting gig, and another veteran in Stanley who will no doubt have an impact.
Start running through the names. You can start mixing and matching combinations in your head. Fun lineups. Fun matchups. Creativity.
There was none of that last season. From November on — barring injuries — the starting lineup never changed. By the time conference play rolled around, the Broncos starters were easily playing over 30 minutes a game. And it was basically just Whiting and Milner off the bench.
There are now what-ifs floating around.
What if Meadow and Lockett — a pair of ridiculously skilled freshmen — are everything Rice has cracked them up to be? Could Lockett push for a starting spot? Could Meadow find himself playing down low with Degenhart — the two 6-7 long-haired forwards teaming up?
“Chris is a big, strong guard that has a mature game. When you think about big, strong guards here, you think about Derrick Marks,” Rice said of Lockett, then added this of Meadow: “He’s got versatility — there’s so many different positions he can play. You need shooting? He can do that. You need rebounding? He can do that. You need defense? He can do that.”
What if Emmanuel Ugbo — a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward who played professionally last year in a good German league — shows up to Boise and feasts on the opportunity to play against guys his own age after battling grown men overseas? What’s his ceiling?
“That experience he’s had against pros, it’s so valuable,” Rice said. “He doesn’t look like a normal, young player — it’s amazing.”
What if Anderson can translate what he did at UC-San Diego as a freshman last season (13.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.6 apg) to the Mountain West? What if he’s as good as Shaver? What if he splits time with Whiting?
“When I look at some of the really good guards we’ve had here, I don’t know if there’s been a sophomore who’s been in a better spot as a point guard,” Rice said. “We have high, high expectations for him.”
What if Martin looks like the player he was at the Division II level (over 2,000 points and 800 rebounds)? Is he the for-sure starter at center? How will he play alongside Degenhart? Could he be one of the best-scoring centers Rice has had at BSU?
“He’s got things that you can’t teach,” Rice said of Martin. “It takes a really special mentality and a really special skill set to be able to score 25 (points) a night. The only guy I’ve ever been around who has done that was Adam Morrison.”
What if Stanley is a better version of Naje Smith? Could he become a starter? Can his game grow from the back-door cuts and dunks he succeeded with at St. Johns? Can he shoot well enough to be on the court with two other big men?
“He’s got a 7-2 wingspan,” Rice said. “And his best quality is his motor. When you think about Naje, that was the thing he had. In a lot of ways (Stanley) brings that — and he’s also 240. That’s kind of nice.”
There are a lot of questions swirling around Boise State right now.
Meanwhile, the most important question is about to get answered: What will it look like when Boise State gets depth?