BOISE — Getting caught up in the flashy signings of college basketball is easy. And Boise State had plenty this offseason.
There was four-star Sada NgaNga, the highest-ranked prep signee in Broncos’ history. There was Chibuzo Agbo, the Texas Tech transfer who brought high-major experience and a 225-pound body. Then there was Mo Sylla, a Detroit Mercy transfer who was intriguing for no other reason than he’s 6-foot-11.
Easy to forget about was Jace Whiting. While those other guys committed to Boise State in the spring or summer of 2022, Whiting gave his pledge to coach Leon Rice in the fall ... of 2019.
On Tuesday, more than three years after he first committed to Boise State, Whiting started his first collegiate game in place of the injured Marcus Shaver Jr. (who is day-to-day), scoring seven points in the Broncos’ 90-54 win over NAIA squad Eastern Oregon.
“It’s pretty exciting as a parent, but it’s a little nerve wracking too,” said Whiting’s dad, Trent, a former player at BYU who also played overseas.
Trent Whiting was sitting in the first row of ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday night, by himself right behind the Broncos’ bench in a seat someone gave him. Trent does have season tickets for Boise State — just not there. No, his regular tickets are much, much higher up.
“(They’re) way up there,” Trent said, turning around and pointing to the second level. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to redshirt.’”
Coming off a two-year mission in Finland, Whiting wasn’t sure either.
He was lucky, his mission president was adamant about basketball and encouraged Whiting to run camps and clinics 5,000 miles away from home.
Other than that, Whiting wasn’t doing much with a basketball. He was able to work out for an hour a day, lifting and running to stay in shape. Then, during P-Day once a week, Whiting and his companion would go to the park, his companion reading or calling his family as Whiting threw up hundreds upon hundreds of shots.
When he got back to Idaho this summer, his shot was fine. His cardio, on the other hand, was not.
“He checked in June 1 and he was pretty soft after the mission,” Trent Whiting said.
“Then I saw him in August after a couple months (at BSU) and I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ ... Honestly, it was all the staff and (performance coach) Tyler Whitmer.
“I still think he’s trying to find his legs,” Trent added. “It’s not normal for him to be tired and see him tired frequently now.”
For some return missionaries, it’s like riding a bike. They return after two years, get their cardio back up and look like their high-school self. Other return missionaries get back on the court and look nothing like the player who was recruited out of high school.
Whiting has looked every bit the player who averaged nearly 25 points a game for Burley High as a senior, coming off the bench as the Broncos’ backup point guard behind redshirt senior Shaver and playing plenty despite not scoring a ton.
“He recognizes that there are players ahead of him who are better at (scoring) right now,” Trent Whiting said. “And he needs to contribute in a way that they need him to contribute, and right now that’s facilitating and saving some legs by bringing the ball up the court a little bit.”
The reason for Whiting’s early success: Rice trusts him ... “and that’s pretty rare for a freshman,” the BSU coach said.
Sometimes it’s that simple. When Rice looks down his bench, he can find comfort in throwing Whiting in the game. He’s going to bust his tail down the floor, fight through every screen. He might not score a million points, but he’s not going to make many dumb mistakes. Heck, in 124 total minutes on the court this season, Whiting has turned the ball over just four times.
Those are the type of players coaches would kill for in the second half of a January game at San Diego State. Or when you’re trying to hold onto a lead in March and the Utah State student section is waving balloons and yelling like it’s a rave.
“He’s going to fight for it. I like bulldogs out there — especially at the point spot,” Rice said. “You give him something and he works on it and tries to master it. He’s going to get better and better.”
And he’s going to embrace his role. Starter. Backup point guard. Water boy. Doesn’t matter. As long as he’s winning.
“I just wanted to help the team win in any way possible, whether that was me cheering on the bench or handing guys towels or water, I don’t know,” Whiting said. “They gave me chances and the only thing you can control is how hard you fight and how hard you work.”