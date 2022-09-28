Not too often around these parts does the calendar still show September and folks are already itching for basketball season.
Ok, that might be an exaggeration.
But a few hundred feet away from the football complex, Leon Rice began his first official practice knowing all too well what his coaching counterparts over at football are going through.
Before the Broncos won the Mountain West regular season and tournament championship, before they accumulated the best record in Rice’s tenure and made the NCAA Tournament, they were at a crux.
Boise State skidded to a 3-4 record — marred by a loss to dreadful CSU Bakersfield. Things weren’t going well. Then guard Devonaire Doutrive was dismissed from the program. Freshman Tyson Degenhart got in the starting lineup and thrived. The Broncos won their next 14 games (a school record) and turned in the best season in program history.
The parallels to this football season are tough to overlook. A poor start highlighted by a loss to an atrocious UTEP team. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired and quarterback Hank Bachmeier hit the transfer portal. Now redshirt freshman Taylen Green gets his time to shine.
That’s pretty darn close to deja vu. It's still unknown if a monumental turnaround and long winning streak are ahead for BSU’s football team, but Rice is happy to offer wisdom now on the other side of the storm.
“No matter where you are, no matter what team you’re on, you’re going to go through a valley of death,” Rice said Wednesday. “Sometimes you’re good enough that you can go through the valley of death and win games. The thing about that valley is sometimes you don’t have control of how long it’s going to be. When it’s going to end.
“But it’s those teams that can stick with it, that can keep believing, keep fighting and stay together, they come out of it. And they come out of it better. That’s what our team did last year.”
Which has created perhaps the most hype around Boise State basketball since Rice took over in 2010. And perhaps the most-talented team.
Gone from last year’s squad is leading scorer Abu Kigab, starting center Mladen Armus and 6-foot-8 guard Emmanuel Akot, who entered the transfer portal and will play his final collegiate season at Western Kentucky.
Yet, somehow, Rice and Co. tossed together a quartet of recruits/transfers that don’t make the offseason departures look too difficult to overcome.
The Broncos brought in 6-1 point guard Jace Whiting (who spent the last two years on an LDS mission); four-star Sada Nganga, a 6-9 wing who, if nothing else, looks the part; Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo, a sharp-shooting guard; and Mo Sylla, a 6-11 Ivory Coast native who transferred in from Detroit Mercy.
“The first thing that jumps out, as a group, is their length, athleticism, basketball bodies and the way they move,” said Rice. “We’re going to be able to run with those guys.”
After spending a few weeks with his new teammates, Degenhart gave a little breakdown of each:
Whiting: “He comes with a lot of maturity. That mission has definitely changed his perspective on a lot of things and I think as a point guard, having a lot of maturity is important for understanding the game."
Nganga: “Sada can play two through four, can handle the ball, shoot the 3. He’s going to be really dynamic for us this year. … He’s super lengthy — I think he's got over a 7-foot wingspan so his defensive capabilities are through the roof.”
Agbo: “He’s going to be a really great 3-man for us. He can score off the bounce, score in the post, and can be very versatile. And he’s a very good defender coming from Texas Tech.”
Sylla: “He’s going to be a great rim protector for us. There are times in practice where I get a shot up and I’m like, ‘There’s no way he’s going to block that,’ and he goes and gets it at the top of the square.”
Degenhart, last year’s Mountain West Freshman of the Year who has quickly become cherished by Boise State fans, is one of five big-impact returners from last season along with point guard Marcus Shaver Jr., guard Max Rice, forward Naje Smith and center Lukas Milner.
The key for Boise State this season is seamlessly blending the new and the old, the newcomers with the returning vets.
“We’ve just gotta welcome them with open arms,” Degenhart said. “Just help them out in any way we can.”
Added Rice: “We’ve gotta get three or four of those newcomers ready to contribute. Because they’re going to be good. I know those newcomers are going to be really good.”
On the practice court, Rice stood in a gray shirt and black shorts, upbeat as always. Time to enjoy what comes on the backside of the valley of death.