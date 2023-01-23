On Friday, for the first time in 2023, Boise State basketball lost a game.
The Broncos had won five-straight games since January 1 until they lost an overtime thriller at the hands of New Mexico, an ultra-physical battle between two of the best teams in the Mountain West.
The good news for Boise State: The next week shouldn’t be too tough.
The Broncos host Fresno State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Then they get Colorado State at home on Saturday before traveling to Air Force next Tuesday. None of those teams have a winning conference record, which should allow Boise State to get back on track.
“We just have to be able to roll up our sleeves and come compete our tails off every night,” said coach Leon Rice.
That’s been a given for Boise State all season long. Take that New Mexico game for example. Yes, it was a loss. But that was the loudest arena the Broncos will probably play in all season. The Pit rocked with nauseating noise. Imagine standing next to the speaker at a Black Sabbath concert — then trying to play basketball.
What has allowed the Broncos to have so much success is their composure. New Mexico went on run after run on Friday and Boise State never flinched. The Broncos responded and responded. They hit clutch shots, got defensive stops and never let the game get away from them.
“In the most stressful moments, our guys executed. And that’s hard to do,” Rice said. “All it takes is one guy losing his head or getting caught up in the anxiety of the moment and you can’t execute. Our guys did as good as you can do in those circumstances.”
The circumstances on Tuesday should be much friendlier for the Broncos. They’ll be back at ExtraMile Arena and able to get a boost from the home crowd.
On paper, whether the game was played in Boise or the Amazon Rainforest, Boise State should have no problem with Fresno State. While the Bulldogs give up the second-most points in the Mountain West (behind only BSU), they score the fewest points in the conference, averaging an abysmal 61.4 per game. Only six teams in America score less than Fresno State.
Meanwhile, Boise State’s offense could use a nice outing. Against New Mexico, the Broncos shot just over 20% from beyond the arc and didn’t get the best offensive nights from Chibuzo Agbo (5 points) or point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10 points).
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.