Mike Burns doesn’t rely on any four-leaf clover or some rabbit’s foot for luck. No, the Boise State assistant coach counts on something much more divine: A stray dog running by his house. When that stray runs past his home, he tells people, good things are ahead.
So, last week, when that stray strolled past his house, he knew a big day was coming.
Later that afternoon, Kansas transfer Cam Martin told the coaches he was committed to Boise State. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound center will come to the Treasure Valley with one year of eligibility remaining.
“I know old teams win basketball games,” Martin said. “Just having a group of guys who have been in Boise, they’re loyal to Boise, coming back with a chip on their shoulder to win — and I’ve got a chip on my shoulder as well. I think I’m gonna fit in with that group well.”
Also joining Martin at Boise State will be his younger brother, Alex, who will walk-on to the Broncos’ roster. Cam and Alex are separated by over five years, enough time in between that they never played on the same team as kids and never thought they would.
But, hey, Covid is good for some things. With Alex — a 6-6 wing — about to be a freshman and Cam heading into his seventh season, the elder Martin made it known to all interested parties that he and his brother were a package deal. Boise State obliged.
“I wasn’t going to go anywhere unless he was going with me,” Cam Martin said. “We always talked about it growing up, wishing we were a couple years closer in age. But the way it all worked out with Covid and the medical redshirt and stuff, it couldn’t have been planned better.”
Martin has had a winding collegiate journey. He started his career at Jacksonville State before quickly realizing he wanted to play closer to his home in Yukon, Oklahoma. He transferred to Division II Missouri Southern State to play with a bunch of his former AAU teammates — and quickly dominated.
In three years there, Martin became a DII All-American, scoring over 2,000 points, grabbing over 800 rebounds and knocking down almost 45% of his 3-point attempts in his final season.
He made it to the big time soon after, transferring to Kansas, where he looked around and saw a stacked talent pool. He asked the coaching if he could redshirt and prepare himself to contribute the next season. With Martin on the bench, the Jayhawks won the national championship.
The next season — last season — he was all ready to contribute. He started the first scrimmage. Things were looking solid … and the next day he separated his shoulder and missed nearly the entire season.
“It couldn’t have been a worse time,” Martin said. “I’m glad to be healthy again.”
In reality, Martin has hardly played any competitive basketball in two years — which obviously raises some questions about how much rust he’ll have to shake at BSU.
Well, doubts to anyone not named Cam Martin.
“I’m not nervous whatsoever (about any rust) because I’ve seen what I’ve done the last two years in practice at the highest level,” Martin said. “If anything, these past two years have given me more confidence than I’ve ever had.”
Martin continued: “I’ve been practicing against the best players in the country, so I’ve gotten so much better these past two years. It’s not all cons what I’ve had to go through. I’m excited to showcase how much better I’ve gotten.”
And Boise State is excited to have an actual center to pair with junior forward Tyson Degenhart, who, out of necessity, played out of position at center last season for the Broncos.
Now, the Broncos will have a stacked frontcourt of Degenhart and Martin — two dudes who can do the dirty work down low and also create matchup nightmares with their ability to shoot the long ball.
”It’s positionless basketball,” Martin said. “We can both do a little bit of everything.”
