Cam martin

Cam Martin (Left) and his brother, Alex, (Left) pose with Boise State coach Leon Rice on their visit to BSU.

 Courtesy of Cam Martin

Mike Burns doesn’t rely on any four-leaf clover or some rabbit’s foot for luck. No, the Boise State assistant coach counts on something much more divine: A stray dog running by his house. When that stray runs past his home, he tells people, good things are ahead.

So, last week, when that stray strolled past his house, he knew a big day was coming.

