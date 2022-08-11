Support Local Journalism


Twenty-one months ago to the day, a 6-foot-7 wing with brown hair down to his shoulders and enough self-assurance to ride a bike blindfolded signed with Boise State basketball.

And it didn’t take long for Tyson Degenhart to gain a following in Boise. There’s a donut shop in Boise that offers the “Degenhart Dozen” and a number of Treasure Valley closets that include Degenhart T-shirts.

