Twenty-one months ago to the day, a 6-foot-7 wing with brown hair down to his shoulders and enough self-assurance to ride a bike blindfolded signed with Boise State basketball.
And it didn’t take long for Tyson Degenhart to gain a following in Boise. There’s a donut shop in Boise that offers the “Degenhart Dozen” and a number of Treasure Valley closets that include Degenhart T-shirts.
Fast forward 21 months: Another 6-7 wing with long brown locks announced his intentions to be a part of coach Leon Rice’s program.
During an Instagram Live on Thursday morning — in front of a few hundred people during West Ranch High’s brunch — three-star Andrew Meadow committed to Boise State.
“It was just the perfect fit for me,” Meadow told The Idaho Press. “(The BSU coaches) really showed they believed in me and how much they wanted me to be a part of the program. I feel like I made great relationships with them already, which left a mark on me.”
It must’ve. Meadow chose the Broncos over Washington, Washington State, UNLV, San Diego State and others, becoming BSU’s first commit in the 2023 class.
And it might be the most high-profile Boise State addition since Emmanuel Akot transferred from Arizona to BSU a few years ago. You see, a quick Google search of Meadow reveals a flurry of highlight videos and coverage.
He is a hit, a known commodity for a few reasons.
1. Meadow is a baller. Last year at West Ranch in Southern California, he averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds a game while shooting 54% from the field.
2. Meadow is a part of the Nike EYBL club team “Strive For Greatness,” a squad sponsored by LeBron James that includes James’ son, Top-50 recruit Bronny James, and other highly-ranked prospects.
“Playing with Bronny, (Top-75 recruit) Brady Dunlap, other top guys, it just really helped my game,” Meadow said. “It really helped (me to) play in front of many different people, a lot of people, in great atmospheres. It really helped me prepare for the next level, I feel like.”
3. Meadow is a brand. Well, he has created a brand from a look. An inimitable look. He has long brown hair that bobs around behind his head as he scoots up the court and springs to the hoop. And he sports these oval-shaped black goggles that he’s been wearing his entire life.
“I embrace it,” Meadow said. “I know it’s different, but I don’t let what other people say get to me. I know it’s my thing and I’m going to keep it.”
It all makes him unique, makes him memorable — which can be quite beneficial in the NIL era.
“I think it’s definitely a good thing for marketing,” he said of his look. “I think it makes me stand out in a good way. Everyone will know who I am from that.”
Especially everyone in Boise.
The Broncos began recruiting Meadow during the high school season, but didn’t offer the 6-7, 210-pound forward until the end of July, after they saw him in person at the BSU Elite Camp in Boise. Meadow notched his BSU offer on campus and called up Rice just last week, sharing the news of his decision.
Rice — who recently got a five-year extension from Boise State — is probably already salivating at the idea of adding another lengthy wing to his positionless offense.
“I feel like the biggest thing about my game is versatility,” Meadow said. “I feel like I can play many different positions, from the 2 to the 3 to the 4. I can play down low. I can play on the perimeter. And I’m going to play as hard as I can every possession.”
