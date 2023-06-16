Dust off your manners, get ready for poutine and switch to colorful currency — the Broncos are headed to Canada.
Boise State basketball announced Friday that it will embark on a week-long foreign tour to our northern neighbor this summer, where the Broncos will play three exhibition games against Canadian competition.
NCAA rules allow teams to take a foreign tour once every four years, but this will be just the second time the Broncos have traveled abroad in coach Leon Rice’s tenure. Boise State traveled to Costa Rica ahead of the 2016-17 season.
Teams participating in a foreign trip are also permitted 10 practice dates in advance of the trip and the Broncos will begin practicing in mid-July before traveling to Vancouver on July 29.
“We just felt like it was a year to do this,” Rice said, “with six new players and a lot of new guys to get acclimated to each other, to our program, to our coaching and just us getting to know them.
“We’ve got guys coming in who we think can really contribute, and we need them to contribute,” he continued. “And we’ve got huge games in November, so we’ve got to be up to speed. And a thing like this helps you get up to speed.”
Coming off its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, it’s hard to remember that Boise State has started extremely slow in each of the previous two seasons.
In 2021, BSU hit “rock bottom,” as Rice said, when it began the year 3-4 — only to rattle off 14-straight wins . Last season, the Broncos started 1-2 with losses to South Dakota State and Charlotte.
Heading into 2023, with three talented freshmen and three transfers who are expected to contribute right away, Rice is hoping some international bonding and summer scrimmages will ease the transition.
And this Canada trip won’t be the only international excursion for Rice this summer. The Boise State head coach is an assistant for Team USA’s U19 team, which will play in the FIBA Men's U19 World Cup Hungary beginning next week.
He’ll be back in Boise for about three weeks before jetting off again. And once in Vancouver, the Broncos will play games against Trinity Western University (July 31) and Fraser Valley University (August 1), before heading west to continue the tour in Kamloops, Canada for a game against Thompson Rivers College (August 3).
“I want different levels of competition,” Rice said. “They don’t all have to be great games. I’m coaching it for experience for these guys. It’s not about, ‘Hey, we’re going there to win a championship or gold medal.’ The most important thing is that a lot of guys get a lot of experience.”
