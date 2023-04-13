Creighton St Johns Basketball

St. John's forward O'Mar Stanley (4) gestures during a game against Creighton in February.

 AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

A month after a lack of depth knocked Boise State out of the NCAA Tournament, Leon Rice and Co. has built his roster deeper than ever.

The newest addition is St. John's transfer O'Mar Stanley, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward who committed to the Broncos on Friday morning.

