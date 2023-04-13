A month after a lack of depth knocked Boise State out of the NCAA Tournament, Leon Rice and Co. has built his roster deeper than ever.
The newest addition is St. John's transfer O'Mar Stanley, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward who committed to the Broncos on Friday morning.
"For me, it was more fit versus location, versus the big-name schools," Stanley told The Idaho Press. "It felt truly like home to me. It felt like they could make me a better basketball player, but an even better man."
Stanley will come to Boise with two years of eligibility remaining. The Overland Park, Kansas native who played his high school ball at Link Year Prep (The same school Rice's son, Kade, played at), was a solid role player at St. John's
He played in almost every game as a freshman, averaging 3 points and 2 rebounds a game. This past season, he started half the Red Storm's games, scoring almost 5 points a game while grabbing 2.7 rebounds and blocking almost a shot a game.
It is not tough to try and forecast how Stanley might fit into Boise State's operation. There is already precedent. His name is Naje Smith.
"Very similar to Naj — and then some," Stanley said. "Naj is a versatile guy as well. He's a lengthy guy who can do a little bit of everything. He also brings that energy."
That is Stanley's bread and butter: Versatility and energy.
His St. John's tape is basically a hodgepodge of back-door dunks and backboard blocks. Now, Stanley will admit, the blocks aren't always the best thing. You have to get beat off the dribble in order to block someone from behind, but that recovery ability is a coach's dream.
Then there's the energy. And, really, more than energy, it's positivity. Rice talks a lot about culture, about how important it is to him. That will only be enhanced by Stanley.
His spirit is infectious, a curious mind who tries to grow through meditation and yoga and reading and hours upon hours in he gym.
"My motor is definitely big time," he said.
He's a guy who was born in Houston, moved to California then to Las Vegas, grew up in Kansas City, went to high school in Branson, Missouri then college in New York. In other words, Stanley said, "I've been able to adapt anywhere."
