Revenge could come on Wednesday night for Boise State.
A month ago, Boise State (21-6, 11-3 MW) endured its most heartbreaking loss of the season. The Broncos had withstood a raucous crowd inside The Pit and some incredible shot-making by New Mexico, forcing overtime with the Lobos on a miraculous 3-pointer from Tyson Degenhart.
But in overtime, New Mexico center Morris Udeze got free on an out-of-bounds play and sank a layup with seconds to play. It was just the second conference loss for Boise State, which responded by winning six of its next seven games.
Which leads us to the rematch on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.
Since that overtime thriller in Albuquerque, Boise State and New Mexico (20-7, 7-7 MW) have shot in opposite directions. The Broncos regrouped, quickly got back on track and are now second in the Mountain West. The Lobos, meanwhile, have lost five of their last seven games since that big win against BSU.
Some will be quick to point out that New Mexico guard Jaelen House missed time with an injury, but House was only out for two games — losses against lowly Wyoming and Air Force. He played when the Lobos fell to Utah State and Nevada twice.
No matter, House is expected to play against the Broncos, returning to full strength arguably the best backcourt in the conference with House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., who leads the Mountain West in scoring (20 ppg).
“I think those guards are a complement to each other,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “Because House, it seems like he is an emotional leader and plays to the energy of the crowd. And I think Mashburn is a little bit more reserved. So they just complement each other so well. They’re both fearless.”
Just as fearless is Degenhart, Boise State’s sophomore forward.
In the first meeting with New Mexico, he dropped a career-high 28 points. Over the last three games, Degenhart has scored a combined 50 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, helping bolster his case for Mountain West Player of the Year.
“We’re just excited to have another chance at them,” Degenhart said of the rematch vs. New Mexico. “Their record may not show it in conference, but they’re a really good team, especially with House coming back.”
The rematch between Boise State and New Mexico brings back into the news the halftime incident that occurred at The Pit. Following that game, Rice went on a tirade, saying that as the Broncos were leaving the locker room at halftime, the New Mexico baseball team stood in the hallways and started jawing with his players, trying to get them riled up.
“They were in our face yelling. I’ve had some guys over the years, that would’ve ended in a brawl,” Rice said then. “That needs to be addressed by the Mountain West. We’re not lining up our football team and making (our opponent) run through them.”
This week, Albuquerque Journal reporter Geoff Grammer published a story about the incident that included quotes from the incident report New Mexico sent into the Mountain West. Most notable was this paragraph:
“According to (UNM’s marketing employee and two baseball players), head BSU men’s basketball coach, Leon Rice came out of the locker room and began cursing at the baseball team,” the report read. “The assumption is that Coach Rice believed his players were involved in the confrontation at the front of the hallway. They were not. He began pushing his way through the crowd, telling the baseball team to ‘get out of his hallway.’
“(Baseball player) Kam Walton responded that this is UNM’s hallway to which Coach Rice responded by ‘pinning’ Kam to the wall by going chest to chest with him. No baseball player reacted to the action of Coach Rice. Coach Rice then made his way through the hallway and began a heated exchange with the game official.”
Asked by The Idaho Press about his response to the story and if he was pleased by the response from the conference and the New Mexico administration, Rice didn’t want to get into it.
“Yeah, that’s been resolved,” he said Tuesday. “It’s resolved. The Mountain West did a thorough investigation and everything’s resolved. Everyone came away and shook hands. We’ll all do better.”