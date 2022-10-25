Garrett Curran is an offensive lineman’s offensive lineman.
Boise State’s left guard walks around with a hat that reads simply: “Run left.” He is tough, physical, the sort of trench warrior who was drawn to the offensive line because, well, it’s one of the only positions where you can just knock the crud out of people over and over again.
“He liked burying people,” said Kellan Cobbs, Curran’s head coach at Granite Hills High outside of San Diego. “He liked pancaking people.”
He still does.
Late in the third quarter of Boise State’s win over Air Force, Curran pulled to the right side of the line and began accelerating upfield. In his way was Falcons’ inside linebacker T.D. Blackman. Curran shuffled his feet, dipped his head then shot up like a missile.
Curran sent the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker flying. Like actually. Blackman’s arms were flailing as Curran thrust him three yards backward. But the whistle still hadn’t blown, which meant there was still time for another pancake. Curran went for seconds, diving on Blackman and piledriving the Air Force linebacker into the turf.
Two flags flew in immediately. Curran was flagged for a late hit, even though he jumped on Blackman before the whistle. Boise State’s offense was backed up 15 yards.
Yet, on the CBS Sports Network broadcast, analyst Aaron Taylor — a former All-American offensive guard at Notre Dame and later in the NFL, so a guy who knows a thing or two about Curran’s position — was almost bullish about the Boise State redshirt senior’s actions.
“You love the demeanor,” Taylor said. “This is really what was missing from Boise State’s offensive line to start the year. … If you’re watching film there and you’re their offensive line coach, you’re feeling pretty good about bringing physicality.”
Now, the penalty wasn’t great on a night when Boise State was flagged nine times for 70 yards. But so much of offensive line play is mentality, dominating the guy across from you by any means possible. And, for good or bad, Curran did that.
Two plays later, too, the left guard responded.
As quarterback Taylen Green dropped back, an Air Force defensive lineman looped past left tackle John Ojukwu. That left Curran blocking one pass rusher with his left arm and another with his right — holding back probably 500 pounds of human from destroying his quarterback. It gave Green an extra half-second and he completed a pass to Riley Smith.
“That is next-level offensive line play,” Taylor said on the telecast.
Sometimes it is so easy to overlook what offensive linemen do, or we only judge them when things go bad, when there’s an ugly penalty and the referee identifies the culprit by number. It’s a complicated position with a million intricacies that very few actually understand.
But so much of an offensive lineman’s success is how they’re wired. How tough and mean they are.
“This is a physical game,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “You have to play with a certain mentality. … (Garrett) brings that same mentality, whether we’re running decks, in the weight room, preparing in meetings.”
In other words, as EDGE Demitri Washington said, Curran plays football “how I want my O-Line to play.”
Curran has long held that mind set. He has always been competitive, a versatile athlete who played baseball, basketball, football and wrestled in high school. He started as a tight end for Granite Hills before he began growing and moved to the trenches. Soon after, college coaches began taking notice.
“He’s the first kid I’ve ever had where defensive coaches would tell me, ‘We actually gameplanned to stop an offensive lineman,’” said Cobbs, his high school coach. “They basically put a guy over him and cut him every time. A guy would just dive at his legs so he couldn’t get off the ball.”
Curran isn’t at that level of domination yet at BSU, but things are trending up.
Four weeks ago, there wasn’t much positive feedback for the Broncos’ offensive line. Then-quarterback Hank Bachmeier was constantly under duress. The BSU running backs were repeatedly getting hit in the backfield. And amidst injuries on the line, the group looked out of sorts.
Fast forward a few weeks and the Boise State offensive line is dominant. It has paved the way for over 700 yards rushing in three games, given Green time to throw and have overpowered three of the better teams in the conference.
“We talk about being physical, violent and explosive,” Curran said. “Within that, if you are at that line, the offensive line really has the opportunity to take over a game and dominate up front. You go past that, then you start hurting your team. It’s just finding that line between playing hard and keeping it clean.”
Perhaps Curran crossed that line as he body slammed Air Force’s linebacker. But, in some ways, it’s a good sign for the Broncos — an indicator this Boise State offensive line intends on destroying whoever is in front of them.
Asked what stokes his fire, Curran didn’t hesitate.
“I think it’s the momentum of feeling like you’re chipping away, chipping away,” Curran said, “and at some point, that defense will break.”