Titus Toler is leaving the Big 10 for Boise State.
Toler, a transfer safety from Wisconsin, committed to the Broncos on Monday.
"I just felt like they were the best program that wanted me," Toler said. "I just felt the love and it was real genuine. I think I'll have a lot of opportunity there."
When Toler entered the transfer portal, he said, a number of programs reached out and kicked the tires with him, asking for information and stuff. But no one aside from Boise State actually offered him.
And the Broncos did not just offer him, but made him a priority. Head coach Andy Avalos called Toler one morning after he entered the portal. Then Avalos called him again in the afternoon. Then he called him again the next morning.
"They were on it," Toler said. "It made me feel great. It made me feel wanted again and just loved again. Here in Madison (Wisconsin), I just kind of lost that love from the program."
Though he played his college ball at Wisconsin, Toler does have a connection to Boise State. He went to the high school — St. John Bosco Southern California — as BSU running back George Holani, even graduating the same year.
Toler said Holani texted him a lot throughout the process, but was never to sell Toler on Boise State, let alone asking him to commit to the Broncos. All Holani told him was to go to Boise and experience it for himself. So Toler did, and it was Holani who hosted him on his visit.
"I loved it. It was a great town, great atmosphere," Toler said about his BSU visit. "The people out there are just so genuine and nice. It just felt good. It was kind of like a mix of Colorado and Madison."
As a Badger, Toler’s career was anything but smooth. He arrived on campus as a four-star prospect out of St. John Bosco.
Toler redshirted in 2019, played in two games the next season before suffering a season-ending injury that led him to miss the entire 2021 season as well. But after a year and a half away from football, he was cleared and decided to give football a second chance.
He rejoined the Badgers this past season and, as a backup safety, played in five games, registering seven tackles.
At Boise State, the 5-foot-11 safety should be able to compete for a starting safety spot with Tyreque Jones graduating and JL Skinner likely entering the NFL Draft. He will be an experienced presence in the safeties room alongside junior Seyi Oladipo and redshirt junior Rodney Robinson.
"(The coaches pitched me) on basically all the opportunity I'll have," Toler said. "They have two guys going to the league and they needed spots to be filled at the DB position."
Toler said he could play either nickel or safety at BSU. Asked what skillset he'll bring the Broncos, Toler began listing things off.
"I'd say physical. Always around the ball. Attacking the ball," Toler said. "I'm just an all-around athlete. ... I'm very mobile and versatile. I think it'll be fun."