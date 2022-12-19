If Chase Martin was the water boy for the Thousand Oaks football team, that wouldn’t be too shocking. He did everything else for them this year.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect who committed to Boise State on Monday was a high school Renaissance man.
At linebacker, the spot he’ll likely play at BSU, he had over 125 tackles each of the last two years. As a senior, he played running back and racked up over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. And for good measure, he was the Thousand Oaks long snapper, a highly-rated one, too.
Incredibly, Martin didn’t have a single college offer three months ago.
He hardly left the field. His GPA was fine. By the end of his junior track season, he ran the 100-meter dash in just a blink over 11 seconds. And still no one could muster an offer for Martin.
Finally in late September, Ohio University gave Martin his initial offer followed by FCS Bryant and Central Michigan. All the sudden, coaches around the country weren’t as nervous to offer Martin.
He had three Mountain West offers by the end of the week. In November, Boise State, Baylor and Washington State jumped in the picture.
The Broncos invited Martin on an official visit the weekend after the Mountain West Championship. Less than 10 days later, he made his commitment official, bolstering Boise State’s 2023 signing class to 17 prep pledges.
Just one other linebacker — Wyatt Milkovic, a 6-2, 225-pounder from Arizona — is expected to sign with Boise State on Wednesday.
