BOISE — The Boise State football team has added an intriguing name to the competition for both available starting spots at cornerback.
Bowling Green transfer cornerback Caleb Biggers announced Thursday his commitment to join the Boise State football team.
Biggers started 19 games the past three seasons for Bowling Green, including 15 in the past two seasons. Bowling Green only played five games last season due to COVID-19, but Biggers started all of them and had 26 tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a pass break-up.
The 5-foot-10, 174-pound Biggers had 39 tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss in 2019 while starting all 10 games he appeared in.
Boise State didn't officially announce Biggers' addition as of Thursday afternoon, but he made his commitment on Twitter using a graphic that was created by the Broncos' social media team.
Biggers should have a chance to earn significant playing time. Boise State lost both starting cornerbacks from last season in Avery Williams and Jalen Walker.
Markel Reed would seem to have a strong chance at earning one of the spots, but several names including Biggers figure to be in the mix.
Boise State is slated to start spring ball March 12.
BOISE STATE TO HELP ATHLETES BUILD BRANDS, PREPARE FOR NIL ERA
Boise State announced a unique multi-year, department-wide partnership with INFLCR Thursday to help provide "student-athletes with the resources to build their brands and prepare for the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), era."
According to a release, "INFLCR now serves more than 850 NCAA collegiate athletic teams and is used daily by more than 30,000 athletes to access content from competitions, practices, travel and more. Boise State joins a growing body of colleges and universities leveraging digital technology to provide impactful solutions that help student-athletes build their personal brands as the NCAA moves toward allowing compensation for use of their name, image and likeness.
"Once equipped with those tools, Boise State student-athletes across all sports will be able to access the content provided by the communications, digital, video and graphics staff, delivered through INFLCR, to effectively communicate their story and execute a custom name, image and likeness strategy.
Said Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, "Like Boise State, INFLCR is an innovative organization that will add tremendous value to the student-athlete experience and I am excited to be able to partner with them. In anticipation of NIL legislation, INFLCR will educate our student-athletes on how best to build their brand, helping to propel and prepare them for What’s Next.”