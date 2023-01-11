It’s not just that the Broncos were missing shots in the first half of Wednesday’s 84-66 win over UNLV. Coach Leon Rice can live with that. No, the Broncos’ were committing the cardinal sins of Boise State basketball. They were getting out-hustled, out-muscled and, worst of all, out rebounded.
It was ugly. It was concerning. And, still, Boise State (13-4, 3-1 MW) was only down a bucket at halftime.
One could conjure up ideas of what Rice said to his team in the locker room. He could have cursed until his voice turned hoarse. He could have stood silently. Or he could have reminded his team of last Saturday, when they turned effort and energy into a huge win over Utah State.
“I said, ‘Guys, we’re not going to win this game if we’re not tougher than them. They were tougher than you in the first half,’” Rice said of his halftime speech. “I did it at probably a higher decibel (level), but these guys, they want that.”
His squad took the court in the second half reinvigorated, as if they had all inhaled smelling salts before leaving the locker room. A two-point deficit quickly turned.
Chibuzo Agbo drained a corner 3 as he fell to the ground. The whistle blew. Agbo finished off the four-point play. Then, a few moments later, Agbo went to the same corner, again drilled a 3 through contact and again got a foul call (but missed the free throw).
“That was a huge start to the half,” said forward Tyson Degenhart, who recorded his second straight double-double. “I’ve never seen two four-point plays back to back.”
The Broncos never trailed the rest of the game.
For the second-consecutive game, Boise State made the hoop look like the size of High Roller ferris wheel just two miles away from the Thomas & Mack Center. The Broncos shot 54% from beyond the arc on Wednesday, including four makes apiece for Agbo and Max Rice.
“We’re doing a better job of understanding how we get each other shots,” said Leon Rice. “That’s why we’re shooting a better percentage. That’s why our assists are going up and all those things.”
Saturday was a nice win for the Broncos. Wednesday’s game at UNLV (12-4, 1-3 MW) kicks off a rough week-and-a-half stretch that also includes games at Wyoming, vs. Nevada and at New Mexico. Getting that stretch off on the right foot could be huge.
If the Broncos play how they did in the second half against the Runnin’ Rebels, they should go 4-0. In the final 20 minutes Wednesday, Boise State became the pest it should be.
The length of Agbo (17 pts) killed UNLV. The presence of Tyson Degenhart (17 pts, 12 reb, 6 ast) doomed UNLV. The 3-point stroke of Marcus Shaver Jr. (15 pts) and Max Rice (13 pts pts) made a comeback impossible for UNLV. The athleticism of Naje Smith (6 blocks) infuriated UNLV. And the play of Jace Whiting surely made UNLV pull its hair out.
Whiting was an interesting factor Wednesday in the way a backup point guard can be an interesting factor. In the first half, Leon Rice opted to let Pavle Kuzmanovic on the court for over six minutes, which meant Whiting spent most of the first half with his black shorts glued to the pine.
Kuzmanovic hit a quick 3-pointer … then turned the ball over twice and ignited a UNLV run.
So in the second half, it was Whiting who got playing time. And, boy, did that make a difference. The freshman from Burley knocked down two triples and finished with 10 points and probably a half-dozen hockey assists.
“He was terrific,” Rice said of Whiting. “And that’s Jace. I play him because he’s tough, and that’s what showed up tonight.”
Whiting seemed to encapsulate what changed about Boise State in the second half. The Broncos were faster. They darted to loose balls. They crashed the boards. They made the extra pass.
They looked like how Boise State should look. And they won with ease.
