This was a night about offense, and nights like those for Boise State are about as rare as a meteor shower shooting past Earth.
Before Saturday’s game against UNLV (17-12, 9-7 Mountain West), the sportsbooks down the road from the Thomas and Mack Center had little faith in an offensive outburst, setting the over-under around 127.5 points. The over hit — with 10 minutes still on the clock.
It was that kind of night, one that ended with a final tally of 162 points: Boise State 86, UNLV 76.
Overs are not supposed to hit in Boise State games. Or, at least, they haven’t very often. No, the Broncos’ defense annoys opponents like a talkative little brother. Their offense is slow and methodical and drains the patience of defenses. It’s why Boise State (23-6, 14-2 Mountain West) has been so good in low-scoring games, why they came into Saturday giving up the 10th-fewest points in the country.
Then UNLV dictated the tempo on Saturday, setting the treadmill at maximum speed and seeing if the Broncos could keep up. They stumbled at points, sure, but the Broncos found different gears, different options to keep up the pace.
“When that game started going up and down, there’s no way I was going to try and slow it down,” said Boise State coach Leon Rice. “I knew we could compete. I knew we could lean on our defense at the end, which we did.”
Marcus Shaver Jr. was a point away from his season-high, scoring a game-high 27, including eight in the final five minutes. Abu Kigab racked up 23 on just a dozen shots. And the Broncos as a team shot over 53% from the field, 45% from deep and won the rebounding battle by nine.
That part was crucial against a UNLV team that leads the conference on the boards.
“If you can’t rebound against them,” Rice said, “you can’t beat them.”
Funny thing is, that’s what opponents say about the Broncos, the second-best rebounding team in the conference. All season long, Boise State has grabbed missed shots like they were babies flying out of a burning building. It’s part of why they’ve been so good defensively and, heck, so good overall.
Saturday’s win starts to bring some clarity to the big picture of BSU’s season. For one, the 14 Mountain West wins ties a program record. The seven conference road victories broke a school record. And, now, the Broncos can clinch at least a share of the Mountain West with a win over Nevada on Tuesday.
“I know a lot of people are talking about all that, but we’ve done such a good job on the task at hand,” Rice said. “It’s a special team. I hope everyone comes out. We’re going to need them.”
Maybe the home crowd, too, will help Boise State from the free-throw line, where the Broncos made just 13 of their 25 attempts. That’s a rough clip, but scoring 86 points seems even more incredible when you factor in the 15 freebies left on the table.
When you factor in the opponent, it can be argued that was the best offensive game of BSU’s season. At halftime, Boise State led 47-41. How rare is that? The Broncos had only scored 47 points in a half twice before Saturday — vs. Montana Tech (47) vs.Prairie View A&M (61). Even crazier, BSU has finished whole games without even getting to their mark.
But UNLV is a different animal. And it all comes down to one dude: Bryce Hamilton.
One of the best scorers in the nation, the UNLV guard torched Boise State for 32 in their first matchup. Early on, the Broncos found Hamilton’s kryptonite. OK, that doesn’t exist. But Hamilton can’t do much from the bench, and that’s where he was stationed for most of the first half with foul trouble. He headed to the locker room with just five points.
“We threw everything we could at him,” Shaver said.
Out of halftime, he emerged like the star in a children’s movie who had just laced up Michael Jordan’s shoes. Hamilton scored 16 points in just eight minutes, helping the Rebels grab their first and second leads of the night. The UNLV star senior finished the night with 25 points on 47% shooting.
On Saturday, though, no player and no pace was too much for Boise State — and now the Broncos are one win away from a mass celebration.
“Being able to cut down the nets at home, that would be a good feeling,” Shaver said. “We’ve just got to lock in and focus on the game.”