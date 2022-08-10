Andy Avalos came in like a savior.
The Boise State squad was standing at the base of the bleachers, seeing the end. Strength coach Reid Kagy pumped them up, bellowing with his deep, raspy voice that this was the last set of decks for the summer. They only had to endure the hell of lunging up dozens and dozens of bleachers a few more times, Kagy told them.
Then the BSU head man swopped in.
“Great job this summer,” he said. “We’re not running decks.”
Instead, Avalos explained, breakfast was waiting for everyone in the press box. Enjoy!
“Everyone goes crazy,” said defensive line coach Frank Maile.
Well, everyone except for 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle Herbert Gums, who glared around with his deadpanned poker face.
“He wouldn’t believe it until he got up and saw the food,” Maile said. “He thinks we’re going up there and then we’re going to run them up there just to see their reaction to sudden change. ... because of the environment we’ve created of ‘expect the unexpected.’”
In Avalos’ second season at the helm of Boise State, he has begun a quest to infuse competition into every aspect of his program. It's relentless. Avalos was a comic book character, his catchphrase would be “We’ve gotta create competition.”
This is not some unique phenomenon. Every coach in the country pounds their fist on the table about wanting competition. If a stud freshman jumps in the program and begins to challenge for a starting job, the veterans will take notice and step their game up. It’s not a wild concept.
But that, to Avalos, is only the tip of the iceberg. That is the bare minimum of competition. And, in some ways, competing is a word to replace others like accountability and preparedness and learning.
“They walk into a team meeting? We’re going to test them,” Avalos said. “So that we can compete and see where’s our accountability on the knowledge we set forth in the last meeting.”
What Avalos just described has been around for decades. It’s called a pop quiz. He calls it competition. And perhaps both can be true. A pop quiz is, in a way, a competition with yourself, a competition with your teammates, a competition to study harder.
All this can get a bit confusing. The synonyms for competition don’t exactly match what Avalos and many coaches describe. But defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson sums up the the goal of all this quite well.
“Responding in football is what you have to do at all times. No game ever goes, ‘Alright, first play is going to be this, second play this.’ You don’t go in order ever,” he said. “So just continually putting our guys in situations where (it’s like), ‘OK, this isn’t what you thought was going to happen. How are you going to react? How are you going to respond?’
“Putting them in certain situations where they’re in the weight room and all of sudden there’s a competition for who can hold the pull-up bar the longest or whatever it might be. But they’re always in flux to know, ‘OK, be ready to respond at a moment’s notice.’ Because on defense, that’s what it is.”
Ah, that makes more sense. The way Boise State wants to incorporate competition into its program is more of a psychological problem than a football one. Almost trying to train its players’ thought process, to prepare them for adversity.
Like the example with Gums. For months, his coaches gave him pop quizzes and obscure competitions in the weight room and randomly switched drills during a team run. Of course he’s a little skeptical there are bacon and eggs just conveniently awaiting his arrival in the air-conditioned press box.
Offensive line coach Tim Keane understands this methodology more than most. After struggling as a freshman pre-med student at UC Davis — balancing chemistry class and football practice and “questioning my whole life,” he said — Keane changed majors and eventually earned his degree in psychology.
“It’s like reading people and situations,” Keane said.
So, is there a correlation between psychology and what Boise State football is doing?
“100%,” Keane said. “Whenever you’re trying to bring out the most of people, you have to know what makes them tick. ... Setting up those environments where those guys have those experiences. But also, you kind of want them to fail so they learn how to respond and move forward and get better.”
Different BSU coaches have different ways to provide these experiences.
Cornerbacks coach Demario Warren gives his guys tests that include a fill-in-the-blank section, where there’s a sentence with a missing word from something he’s said. “We need to speak the same language,” he said.
Other times, he’ll go through film and provide a blatantly wrong answer to something, waiting for someone in the room to notice, speak up and correct him. A little way to make sure guys are still awake.
Right before fall camp, Maile had his guys come up, one at a time, to teach an install. They’d walk to the front of the room, then ask their coach a question. “Woah, woah, woah,” he said. ‘I’m a freshman. I don’t know what you’re talking about.' ... Just putting them on the spot — you don’t want them to be nervous but you want them to be ready.”
Wide receivers coach Matt Miller has one lesson plan all mapped out.
“Changing a tire,” he said. “There might be an issue that goes along with changing a tire. What is it? Maybe the lug nuts won’t turn for you. Maybe you can’t find the jack for the car. Well it might be the same with install. Maybe the defense is going to come out and do something a little bit different than we thought they were going to do.”
When there’s not a tire iron in the wide receivers room, there is always an updated chart showing how many drops and explosive plays every guy had during practice. Again this is not anything revolutionary. Just like it wasn’t some Einstein-level innovation to award the spring-game winners steak and the losers hamburgers.
But there is a theme. And massive change is the product of smaller change stacked on smaller change stacked on smaller change.
Or, as receiver Stefan Cobbs put it: “All the competition is doing is helping us build each other.”