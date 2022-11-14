For all the pandemonium that billowed during September around Boise State football, for all the time spent talking about quarterback controversy, hot seats, buyouts, firings and the transfer portal, the Broncos enter mid-November in a spot they so often find themselves.
With a win over Wyoming on Saturday, Boise State will clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division title and host the conference championship game on Dec. 3.
It would be the Broncos’ fifth appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game in the past six years, a remarkable stretch that included a pair of trophies.
And, somehow, someway, the Broncos could add to that total this season — after they dropped to 2-2, got demolished at UTEP, fired their offensive coordinator and said goodbye to their four-year starting quarterback.
That’s pretty remarkable.
But it’s not a guarantee, especially when it’ll take winning a game in frigid Laramie, Wyoming.
“This week, it’s going to take our very best to go 1-0,” said BSU coach Andy Avalos in his trademark coachspeak. “That’s what we need to be focused on.”
Boise State remained the lone Mountain West team without a conference blemish last Saturday, rolling to a 41-3 win over Nevada on a snowy night in Reno, playing in conditions that it’ll likely see again this week.
Amidst all the chaos of this season, Boise State has won its most-important games and aren’t too far away from lifting another championship trophy on The Blue.
TAYLEN GREEN SPEAKS!
Yes, the star college quarterback spoke to the media. No, this should not be a major deal. But Boise State has not allowed Green to say a word since he stepped on campus in the spring of 2021, which led to suspense building every week for: 1. When Green would talk and, 2. What he would say.
Andy Avalos claims this has been part of the “plan” for Green all along, which means the plan apparently consisted of having the star quarterback’s first words come in a Reno parking lot at 1 a.m.
In any case, answering the two questions Boise State allowed, Green was fantastic. He seems like a humble, genuine kid, starting each answer with a quick “Yes, sir” and putting together thoughtful answers about this wild season he’s had.
“It’s been crazy, it’s been really fun,” Green said. “It’s football, it’s a game, I’ve been playing this my whole life and you just got to love it. That’s why I came here, to win a Mountain West championship. But it’s not because of me, it’s because of our team and coaches making everything simple.”
“I love the opportunity that the coaches gave me,” he added. “I’m just blessed, the team just welcomed me with open arms. I’ve learned that each day, you got to take it play-by-play and game-by-game and each day you have to go 100%.”
SOME FRESH FACES SHINE
There were probably a few dozen Boise State fans who, sometime in the second quarter, pulled out their phone and tried to figure out who the heck Andrew Simpson is.
Simpson is the redshirt freshman linebacker for the Broncos who got his first career start on Saturday in the place of Ezekiel Noa. And he was an immediate spark. Granted, he was going after one of the worst offensive lines in America, but Simpson was rushing up the middle like a bat out of hell.
He finished the night with five tackles and a sack, showcasing his speed in the pass rush.
“Andrew has a knack for blitz technique, pass-rushing technique,” defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “He’s very savvy, really athletic and, just like a lot of these guys, has been biding his time.”
Danielson admitted there’s plenty Simpson needs to clean up, but he played fast and free — which is sometimes all you can ask for in someone’s first start.
Another redshirt freshman who shined was wide receiver Eric McAlister, the 6-foot-3 Texas native who has become one of Green’s favorite targets these past few weeks.
Against Nevada, McAlister reeled in a pair of passes for 70 yards and now has almost 200 yards in the past four games. It’s been a great development for this Boise State passing attack, but offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said there’s still room for McAlister to grow.
“He’s a very talented kid and on those 50-50 balls, he’s way higher than 50-50,” Koetter said. “E-Mac, he just has to be more consistent.”
WASHINGTON IS LIKELY OUT FOR SEASON
As confirmed by The Idaho Press on Sunday night, it is likely that Boise State EDGE Demitri Washington won’t play another snap this season.
The redshirt senior suffered a shoulder injury on the first play of Boise State’s loss to BYU and hasn’t played since.
It’s an unfortunate end to a stellar season for Washington. Playing faster and looser than he did last year, the BSU EDGE racked up 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season and was one of Boise State’s best defensive players.
He still has a year of eligibility remaining, so there is a chance he plays another year in the blue and orange.