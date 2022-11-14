Support Local Journalism


For all the pandemonium that billowed during September around Boise State football, for all the time spent talking about quarterback controversy, hot seats, buyouts, firings and the transfer portal, the Broncos enter mid-November in a spot they so often find themselves.

With a win over Wyoming on Saturday, Boise State will clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division title and host the conference championship game on Dec. 3.

