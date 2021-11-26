The Boise State volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.
The Broncos rallied from an opening-set loss to top UNLV 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 in the Mountain West Tournament championship game Saturday in Las Vegas.
“I am just excited how our team played all week here in Las Vegas,” said Boise State coach Shawn Garus. “After we dropped the opening set there was no panic, no stress, just leadership from our side. I’m so proud. So proud of the upperclassmen for building the confidence in this group.
"I thought Alli O’Hara was amazing as a middle,” Garus added. “She played so well at the net. I wasn’t sure how much she had left in the tank, so I was talking to her saying your legs may not be there but your mind is sharp. You can still give a lot to the team and I thought she embraced that and found a way to contribute even if she wasn’t at 100%. Overall, I’m just proud of what this team accomplished here in Las Vegas this week.”
The Broncos are the lowest seed — sixth — to win the MW tournament title in history. The championship is also the first conference tournament title in program history. The victory improved the Broncos to 24-10 overall, tied for the third most all-time.
Four Broncos earned MW All-Tournament Team honors in Danielle Boss, Allison Casillas, Paige Bartsch and Lauren Ohlinger, who was also named the championship MVP.
Boise State did not hit the ball particularly well early finishing below 17% in both the first and second sets. Boise State improved in the last two periods hitting .294 and .346%, respectively, in the third and fourth sets. They finished the contest at .233 percent for 60 kills and held UNLV to .236% for 52 kills.
Bartsch — MW Freshman of the Year — led Boise State with team highs for points with 17 and kills with 14 — both career highs — to go with one service ace, one block solo and two block assists.
Alli O’Harra was next with 15.5 points on 11 kills, team-high three service aces, and three block assists. Ohlinger followed with 14.5 points on 12 kills, two block solos and one block assist. Ohlinger also recorded her 10th double-double of the season adding 11 digs to her kill total.
“Honestly, with all my heart, I love this game,” said O’Harra. “I’m so stoked to be playing with such an amazing team. And I wanted to do everything I could to help them improve and win the tournament. I want to make sure that they have a great time and heck, I have a good time out there too. I loved my four years at Pepperdine, but I’m a Bronco now and I forever will be even if I’m only playing one year with this team because my eligibility runs out. I really wish it could be more because I love this team, I love this staff and I love the school. I’m really happy I made the decision to come here.”
Alyssa Wissinger had 10 kills in the match to finish with 10 points. Jordan Miller tallied eight kills and one block solo.
Boss earned her third double-double of the championship tournament on 40 assists and 10 digs, she also added five kills and one service ace. Allison Casillas recorded a team-high 13 digs to lead the team on the back line, Bartsch had nine and Jolei Akima added seven.
Boise State struggled in the opening set, falling behind early and never leading. The Broncos were forced to chase the Rebels the entire way before falling by six points.
The Broncos regrouped heading into the second set. Trailing 3-2, Boise State rolled off a 7-0 run behind two kills and a solo block by Bartsch. Up 9-3, the Blue and Orange never trailed again in the period.
Set three was a battle featuring 17 ties and 10 lead changes with the largest advantage being two points. With the score tied at 22, Boise State finished it off with a 3-1 run capped by an Ohlinger kill to secure the set and a 2-1 Bronco advantage in the contest.
The decisive fourth set turnout to be all Broncos. With the score tied at 10, Boise State broke the period open on a 12-3 run and cruised to a 10-point set victory and the MW championship. The Broncos had 12 kills, four service aces and four blocks in the dominating final period.