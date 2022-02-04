Things shouldn’t have changed. Not for six more weeks. The winter wonderland was supposed to last into mid-March because Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Tuesday.
That prediction was music to the ears of Boise State fans. More of the same? Yes, please. The Broncos were on the greatest run in program history, a 14-game winning streak that had coach Leon Rice’s team atop the Mountain West.
But could it last?
"I think it all depends on what happens with Punxsutawney Phil," Rice joked. "If he sees his shadow, it changes everything."
It should be noted, the world’s most famous groundhog is about as reliable as a coin flip. To doubters, so is Boise State in the months of February and March.
In the Broncos' first game of the calendar’s second month, the Broncos finally faltered, dropping a 72-65 battle at Wyoming on Thursday. The task for BSU moving forward is to not let this loss linger, to keep Thursday as a one-off roadblock instead of a massive detour.
“We responded to wins really, really well. Now we’ve got to respond to a loss,” Rice told Bronco Nation News. “We haven’t done that in a long time. But I have a lot of faith in these guys to respond.”
Luckily for Rice and the Broncos, they get to respond against San Jose State. Under first-year head coach Tim Miles — the former Nebraska head man — the Spartans have been dreadful. They are 7-14, winless in conference play and outside of KenPom’s top 300.
Barring destruction, Boise State should respond with ease. They should be a game up in the Mountain West. And they should still be in a perfect position to make the program’s first NCAA Tournament since 2015.
But Thursday’s loss brought about two major concerns.
First, free throws finally caught up to Boise State. Despite the Broncos being on pace for the worst free-throw percentage in Rice’s tenure, they were still finding ways to win — mainly because they made their foul shots in crunch time.
That wasn’t the case against Wyoming. BSU missed four free throws in the final seven minutes, including a pair on the front end of one-and-ones. The only guy who could make them was forward Abu Kigab, who went 9 of 11 from the line in his 26-point outing.
The second big concern was senior Mladen Armus. Since erupting for 22 points and 19 rebounds against Utah State two weeks ago, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward has gone missing. In his last four games, Armus has totaled more fouls (16) than points (11) — and was on the bench for more than half the game against Wyoming because of foul trouble.
Rice understands the Broncos need more from Armus if they plan to reach their March goals.
“He’s a great offensive player,” the BSU head coach said. “He’s got a chance to be one of the best centers to ever play here in a lot of ways. We have to find a way to help him. That’s our job.”