Mountain West Championship Football

Boise State tight end Matt Lauter (85) carries the hammer as the team runs onto the field before the Mountain West championship against Fresno State on Saturday.

 AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A week and a half after Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha left for the same job at Oregon State, the Broncos found his replacement.

BSU coach Andy Avalos poached Fresno State running backs coach James Montgomery to lead the Broncos’ tailbacks, where he’ll have at his disposal one of the best running back rooms in the Mountain West.

Recommended for you

Load comments