One search down, one to go.
Boise State announced the hire of Baylor associate vice president for athletics Jeramiah Dickey as its next athletic director Saturday, completing the first of two very important decisions for the school.
Next up, a head football coach.
Dickey has been at Baylor since 2017 after previously working seven years at Houston. He also worked for Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades at UTEP and Akron after graduating from Texas in 2004.
“Throughout this process, I have spoken with many of Bronco Athletics’ most important past leaders and supporters for their insights. Their guidance played a key role for me,” Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp said in a statement. “Our dedicated committee forwarded a pool of candidates whose caliber was stunning — people who represented some of the best athletics programs in the country and who wanted the opportunity to lead our Broncos.
“We stayed true to the profile we had built in concert with the department and our supporters: Jeramiah Dickey not only matched that profile perfectly, he rose to the top of the candidate pool. His blue-collar work ethic, humility, rich past experience, and extraordinary performance make him an excellent fit for advancing Boise State.”
Both ESPN and Yahoo reported Friday night that Boise State was expected to hire Dickey.
According to his bio on the Baylor website, Dickey, “provides leadership, oversight and management to various external and internal units within the department while serving as sport program administrator for select programs. He also serves as a senior advisory staff member to Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades, establishing, fostering and maintaining clear and concise communications with coaches, administration and direct reports with regard to the department’s strategic initiatives and unit strategies, goals and objectives.”
The El Paso, Texas, native started his career at UTEP and then worked under Rhoades at Akron before going to Houston in 2010 as associate athletics director for development. He was promoted to senior associate athletics director for external relations in 2014 and promoted again to Deputy Athletics Director in 2015. Among his duties was the sport administrator for the Houston football program.
“He’s coming from a place where they are pretty darn good at basketball,” Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said. “He’s seen it done at the highest level and I like that. The last guy we got like that (Mark Coyle) did a tremendous job and I expect Jeremiah to be the same way.
“I’m excited to get the chance to meet him and get to talk with him and I’m happy to have a guy like that come into our program. I think we have great things ahead of us.”
Dickey has a strong background in fundraising. Cougar Pride, the fundraising group for Houston’s athletic department, set records in seven consecutive years with Dickey at the helm.
He was also on the search committee that hired Tom Herman as football coach at Houston in Dec. 2014. Ironically enough, Herman was fired Saturday as the Texas head coach.
“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bronco Athletics,” Dickey said in a statement. “There is no question the Boise State national brand resonates at the highest levels in college athletics. The successes surrounding all of Bronco Athletics are well known. I am looking forward to working with President Tromp as we build on that solid foundation of all of our programs.”
Said Carolina Panthers head coach and former Baylor coach Matt Rhule in a statement, “I couldn’t give anyone a higher recommendation (than Dickey). He puts student-athletes first, drives programs to become elite and is an absolute grinder, ready to take on every challenge. He was an integral part of our team going from 11 losses to 11 wins and a Sugar Bowl in three years.”
With Dickey in the fold, Boise State can now turn its attention to the football coaching search. The school wanted to lock up a new athletic director before hiring a football coach.
The Idaho Press first reported Saturday afternoon that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was unlikely to become Boise State’s head coach. A few hours later the Cowboys announced a new multi-year extension to keep him as the offensive coordinator.
“I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State,” Moore said in a statement. “I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope to one day be a part of the program again.”
Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is now believed to be the leading candidate for the job. The former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach finished the season with the Ducks on Saturday with a 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.
There is no timetable to hire a new coach, but it’s expected to happen in the near future.
Both Tromp and Dickey will hold a virtual press conference with reporters on Monday afternoon.