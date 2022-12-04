The Broncos will head south and will play North Texas in the Frisco Bowl on December 17.
It will be a chance for Boise State to finish its season on a high note after falling to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship Game on Saturday, a 28-16 defeat that now extends the Broncos' conference title drought to three years.
Speaking of three-year droughts, this will be the first time Boise State has played in a bowl game since 2019, when Boise State lost 38-7 to Washington.
In 2020, the Broncos skipped a bowl game amidst Covid. Last season, the Broncos were supposed play in the Barstool Sports' Arizona Bowl because of Covid-19 issues. Even before all that: The Broncos didn't play in the 2018 First Responders Bowl because of inclement weather in Dallas.
Hopefully the Broncos' bowl misfortune is behind them. Especially as they play inside the recruiting hotbed of Texas.
Coach Andy Avalos has said he wanted to play in Texas more and now he's getting his wish. Also getting their wish are the 12 Boise State players that hail from the Lone Star State.
That includes quarterback Taylen Green, running back Ashton Jeanty, receivers Stefan Cobbs and Latrell Caples as well as edge rushes Zion Washington and Gabe Hunter.
“For several of our players it provides an opportunity to play in front of family and friends in their home state of Texas," BSU coach Andy Avalos said. "It will be special for our seniors who will take the field for the last time with their brothers. We look forward to the challenge and seeing Bronco Nation represented at the game.”
Even better: It seems like the Broncos will have a great shot to get a season-ending victory. North Texas, which lost by three touchdowns to UTSA in the Conference USA title game, went just 7-6 this season. According to the Action Network, BSU is favored by 10.5 points.
All time, Boise State is 3-3 against the Mean Green. The last meeting between the two teams came back in 2000, when the Broncos walloped North Texas 59-0.
The head coach of that Boise State team was the Broncos' current offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter, who might be coaching in his final football game in Frisco this week.
