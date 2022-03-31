Boise State gymnastics, ranked No. 24 nationally, posted its highest score at an NCAA regional competition in program history Friday, but finished fourth in its second round session at the 2022 Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships in Norman, Oklahoma.
In their 14th straight regional appearance, the Broncos scored 196.425, finishing behind No. 8 Minnesota (197.825), No. 9 California (197.375) and No. 25 Utah State (196.825). In 2011, Boise State scored 196.400 which stood as the highest score at a regional prior to this afternoon.
"What a great meet," said Boise State coach Tina Bird. "I'm so proud of the team. They went out there and attacked each event with great success. For us to make Bronco history with two record scores in a regional meet is beyond exciting. Hats off to our six amazing seniors. What a great last meet they had."
Boise State opened the meet on bars, its strongest event all season long. All six Broncos notched 9.800 or better for a team score of 49.225 in the event. The pair of Emilys led the way for Boise State, with Lopez scoring 9.875 and Muhlenhaupt sticking a 9.900. This was just the second meet this season in which the Broncos scored just one 9.900 or better in the event.
In the second rotation, the Broncos put together the best beam performance at a regional meet in program history, scoring 49.150. Alexis Stokes and Talia Little each tied their career high as they scored back-to-back 9.850s to start the rotation. Lopez and Adriana Popp chipped in a pair of 9.825s to lead Boise State.
Hope Masiado led off the third rotation on floor with a 9.850, but a low score left the Broncos in need of some help with two competitors remaining. Courtney Blackson and Adriana Popp came up huge for Boise State, scoring 9.900 and 9.850, respectively, to lead Boise State to a 49.150 and enter the final rotation just outside of a qualifying spot.
In the final rotation, Boise State scored 48.900 on vault to close out the meet. Lopez, Blackson and Alyssa Vulaj each scored 9.800 to lead the way for the Broncos.
"Emily Lopez delivered again with three beautiful routines," said Bird. "Courtney Blackson really showed how much she can deliver with three hit routines and our highest floor score of the day."
Boise State now waits for results of tonight's second session and Saturday's regional championships to learn if any individuals have qualified for the national championships.
