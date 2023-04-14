Never had a Boise State gymnast been on the podium at the NCAA National Championships.
Until Thursday, when junior Courtney Blackson threw down a near-flawless routine on the vault and became a co-national runner up — the highest finish by a Boise State gymnast.
"Honestly, it's just an awesome feeling," Blackson told The Idaho Press on Friday. "I didn't know I made that history. I'm really shocked no other gymnast at Boise State has been able to accomplish that since we're such an amazing team."
With a score of 9.925 on vault, Blackson tied Denver’s Lynnzee Brown for second place and finished just behind the national champion, Oklahoma’s Olivia Trautman (9.950).
Blackson was in Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships along with her teammate Emily Lopez — the two Broncos who put up a perfect score of 10.000 this season. Lopez became the first Bronco to achieve the feat on bars back in February and Blackson notched her 10.000 two weeks ago during the NCAA Regionals in Los Angeles.
As a sign of how impressive Boise State's season was, Lopez and Blackson were the only two competitors at the championships who weren't from a Power-5 conference.
And while Lopez put up a solid showing (T-18), Blackson came home with some hardware.
She basically knew it from the second she stuck her landing.
"I didn't have the best warmups, so when I was able to do my one touch and everything clicked, I was like 'Oh my gosh. This could really happen,'" Blackson said. "Then I stuck the landing just like regionals. I was just so happy."
Even better: Blackson is just a junior, meaning she'll be back next season looking to add to her accomplishments.
"My goal for next year is to (get to nationals) again," Blackson said, "not only for vault but for all-around."
