Over the past two seasons, Boise State has thrived in the stressful moments. The Broncos have won with miracles, with last-second shots and stout defensive stands. But they have been victorious, not always because they are the most-talented team but because they are the most composed — so great at making winning plays in winning moments.
On Saturday in San Jose, that all went away.
With six minutes and 41 seconds left in regulation, Chibuzo Agbo hit a layup. Boise State did not hit another field goal until Tyson Degenhart knocked down a triple with 20 seconds remaining … in overtime.
By that point, it was too late. San Jose State’s already had a three-possession advantage, eventually notching the 74-68 victory over the Broncos (22-7, 12-4 MW).
Saturday was Boise State’s second loss to San Jose State since the Spartans joined the Mountain West in 2013.
While it is just a Quad 2 defeat and not a major blemish to the Broncos’ NCAA Tournament resume, it really hurts the Broncos’ chances of grabbing a share of the Mountain West regular-season title.
Boise State is now a game and a half behind San Diego State, which means the Broncos need to beat both the Aztecs on Tuesday and Utah State next Saturday — then hope San Diego State picks up an additional loss to either New Mexico or Wyoming.
But first Boise State is going to have to clean up a mountain of mistakes from Saturday. And let’s start with rebounding. Heading into every game, the Broncos go over their three keys to success. On Saturday, guard Chibuzo Agbo said, key No. 1 was defensive rebounding.
Beat the Spartans on the boards and you beat the Spartans — period.
Boise State shot better than San Jose State from the field. They shot better from 3-point range, by a lot. And it didn’t matter. It didn’t matter because the Spartans shot the ball 19 more times than Boise State.
Nineteen!
San Jose State got 19 more shots because they did not just better the Broncos down low, but bullied them.
The Spartans came down with 53 rebounds. Boise State corralled just 32. The Spartans grabbed 21 offensive boards. Boise State had just 4.
“They won it with their offensive rebounds,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in his postgame radio interview on KBOI. “You can’t get a stop if you can’t get a rebound. We had some good defensive possessions, but it just ended with them shoving us under and going and getting the ball. We weren’t physical enough.”
That was the difference on Saturday. You can pin it on all the missed shots down the stretch, on four turnovers in crunch time, or on missed free throws in overtime. But this loss came down to an inability to rebound.
The Spartans got plenty of scoring from star Omari Moore, who had a game-high 24 points on 26 shots. But it was the big men down low that killed Boise State.. San Jose State’s 245-pound forward Robert Vaihola tallied 11 rebounds. And then 7-foot center Ibrahima Diallo came down with 15 boards.
“They’re hunkered down (in the paint),” Agbo said of SJSU’s posts. “And you can’t really push them because the ref is going to call a foul. It’s tough, but we shouldn’t have allowed that to happen.”
Boise State still had so many chances to win on Saturday. The Broncos probably should’ve put the game away in the first half, but they endured a brutal near-five-minute scoring drought late in the half and only went to the locker room up six.
Still, Boise State came out with energy in the second half. Agbo, who finished with a game-high 17 points, hit two monster triples. Marcus Shaver Jr. was not only making shots, but getting to the free-throw line. It wasn’t a perfect game, but Boise State was in line to win.
With eight minutes to play, the Broncos led by a dozen. With three minutes left, they were up by seven.
Then San Jose State began to do what Boise State has practically trademarked over the past 15 months: Thrive in crunch time.
The Spartans hit one 3-pointer. Then another. With seconds left, Boise State led by one. Moore drove to the hoop and threw up a floater that could’ve given the Spartans a lead. It didn’t fall.
But like they had all night, the Spartans grabbed an offensive board. Vaihola grabbed the ball and was fouled, making one of two from the charity stripe to send the game into overtime.
For the first time in a long time, Boise State wasn’t the better team when it mattered most.