BOISE—For a bit of the first and all of the second half, Boise State forward Naje Smith wore jersey No. 30. It was absent of a name plate and had probably been sitting untouched in a traveling equipment bag for months.
Early in the Broncos’ 82-59 win over Utah State, Smith was told he needed to shed his normal No. 23 jersey. It had too much blood in it.
“During the game, (Utah State guard) Rylan (Jones) came up to me and was like, ‘Gosh, it’s like we’re playing football out here,’” said Max Rice. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s life in the Mountain West.’”
Saturday’s game was not quite a blood bath, simply a blood inducer. The game had to be stopped twice down the stretch to break up altercations, both of which led to double technicals and one that cleared the entire Boise State bench. It was physical and gritty and featured one guy or another laying on the ground every 20 seconds.
Smith found his way to the floor. As did Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo. Jones, the USU senior, unfortunately left the game with a head injury after hitting the ground. And Aggies’ big man Dan Akin hit the floor enough times that the Academy of Motion Picture has put him in the running for an Oscar.
In front of a rocking sold-out crowd of 12,007, Akin turned into Boise State fan’s enemy No. 1. The largest applause of the night might have come when he fouled out in the game’s waning moments, when retirees and grown women alike yelled and waved him goodbye.
“Those are the types of games why you play college basketball,” said Max Rice.
Tyson Degenhart chimed in with his message to the fans: “You guys made an impact on Utah State. That’s for sure. They felt your presence.”
The decibels surely played a part in Saturday’s outcome, in the effort and tenacity Boise State played with and all the missed shots from the boys in navy blue.
This game wasn’t won because of any dirty work. It wasn’t won down low. It wasn’t decided by banging bodies or the referee’s whistles. It was determined beyond the arc. Won beyond the arc—which makes it that much more bizarre Boise State did not just win, but frankly routed Utah State.
The Aggies came into Saturday’s game as the best 3-point shooting team in the nation, hitting over 43% of their attempts. Boise State coach Leon Rice joked earlier in the week that you can only hope to limit the Aggies from deep, because there sure isn’t a chance you can stop them.
But, my goodness, the Broncos nearly did.
In the first half, the marksmen from Logan, Utah, knocked down just 2 of their 13 attempts from deep. On the night, Utah State was just 7 of 21 from deep, falling 10 percentage points short of its season average.
“I think it was us just really keying into the game plan,” said Degenhart, who totaled a game-high 19 points and 10 boards. “We followed it to a ‘T’ and we got the result we wanted.”
Boise State, meanwhile, shot the ball like it was flicking peas into the ocean. You could have blindfolded Max Rice and Jace Whiting and Tyson Degenhart on Saturday and they could’ve found the bottom of the net from 30 feet away.
Degenhart knocked down both of his attempts from deep. Ditto for Whiting. Shaver went 2 of 4 for downtown. And Max Rice flushed 4 of his 6 shots from beyond the arc. On the night, Boise State made 58% (11-19) of its 3 pointers, the best mark—by far—the Broncos have had this season.
“Boise State was dynamite tonight,” Aggies coach Ryan Odom said. “Their players and staff were clearly ready to go.”
“I think we’re getting better at understanding how to get our shots,” said Leon Rice. “And, you know, sometimes it’s just that: Your offense looks a lot better when you make shots.”
Everything was elevated on Saturday. The crowd. The shooting. The speed. The intensity. The chippiness. And the statement.
Boise State entered this afternoon contest with some questions to answer. The Broncos were 1-1 in Mountain West play, losing at the buzzer to Nevada then needing a miracle 3-pointer from Shaver to get past San Jose State.
Against Utah State, which came into ExtraMile Arena ranked No. 19 in the NET rankings and No. 31 in KenPom, the Broncos earned their first Quadrant 1 victory of the season.
Well, a Quad 1 win for now.
“The only thing I worry about,” said Max Rice, “is it might become a Quad 2 game after that because we beat them by 20.”
BOISE STATE 82, UTAH STATE 59
USU: 30 29—59
BSU: 45 37—82
BSU: Degenhart 19, M. Rice 14, Agbo 11, Shaver Jr. 10, N. Smith 10, Whiting 8, Young 6, Milner 4.
USU: Funk 14, Bairstow 10, Shulga 9, Dorius 6, Jones 6, Akin 5, Eytle-Rock 5, Ashworth 4.