BOISE — Someone inspect the basket on the east side of ExtraMile Arena.
Saw off the rim. Cut open the netting. Put a metal detector up to the backboard and make sure there’s no hidden magnets pulling in the orange Nike Elite basketball.
In the first half of Boise State’s 80-59 win over Colorado State, Tyson Degenhart shot a 3-pointer that hit the rim twice, then slammed against the backboard, then hit the rim again, did a 360 around the rim and dropped in.
“Shooter’s touch,” BSU coach Leon Rice said with a smile.
To beat the buzzer in the first half, Degenhart threw up a floater that skied 15 feet into the air. It hit the front iron, then the back iron, then thudded off the backboard and dropped.
“That’s twice that Degenhart has hit every part of the circumference of the rim,” CBS Sports analyst Bob Wenzel said on the broadcast.
Added Degenhart: “(When that) went in, I was like ‘I guess it’s my night.”
In the first half of Saturday's contest, in the 20 minutes Boise State was shooting at that east side hoop, the Broncos connected on over 70% of their shots (15 of 21 from the field and 7 of 10 from beyond the arc).
How absurd did it get? At the final media timeout of the first half, a student named Jacob wearing a black quarter-zip walked onto the court with a chance to hit a half-court shot for $250. He took five dribbles then launched a high-arching shot off his left leg. Nothing but net.
His $250 bucket fell through, yep, you guessed it, the east side hoop.
Even when Colorado State took aim on the east side basket in the second half, the Rams suddenly caught a case of perfection. They started 6 for 7 from the field before Boise State kicked it back into gear.
Magnets? Maybe. A change in the gravitational pull of the Earth? Can’t rule it out. Divine intervention? Perhaps. Or ... just a lot of practice and a little luck.
“We did a lot of things that were out of character in that last game (against Fresno State),” said Rice. “These guys responded and had maybe the two best practices of the year. I saw this in practice for two days.”
The Broncos are now 17-5 overall and 7-2 in Mountain West play, behind only San Diego State in the conference standings. If they shoot the ball like they did on Saturday night, they might never lose another game.
Boise State was not just effective. It was ridiculously efficient.
Degenhart didn’t miss a shot until the game’s final minutes. The sophomore took just one triple (the aforementioned 100-bouncer), dominating Colorado State from the paint instead en route to a 22-point performance on 10-of-11 shooting.
“He just does everything how you’re supposed to do it in the post,” said Rice. “His confidence is great. He slows down. ... But, like I say, it’s his versatility. He can catch it. He can drive. He can shoot 3s.”
Degenhart is such a force to reckon with. If opponents choose to put just one helpless soul on him, he’ll shake ‘n bake his way into an easy layup. Choose to double team him and Degenhart will suck in defenders then kick it out to a teammate for an open 3.
The difference Saturday was the passing didn’t stop when Degenhart kicked it out beyond the arc. Against Fresno State on Tuesday, the Broncos were playing hot potato and turning the ball over. Against Colorado State, they turned hot potato into open shots.
“That’s a heck of a team that’s making each other better,” Rice said.
Despite missing some time with what looked like a poked eye, Marcus Shaver Jr. had 5 assists. Degenhart had a trio. And Chibuzo Agbo, who came into the game with just 13 assists on the season, had a game-high seven.
“The coaching staff challenged me this week to be more than a shooter,” said Agbo, who turned a quartet of deep balls into 17 points. “That’s something I was focused on this week and I think it translated tonight. ... I was just passing the ball trying to get guys shots.”
Boise State tied its season-high with 19 assists on Saturday. That’s impressive, but it wasn’t even the best part. The only other game the Broncos dished out that many assists (vs. Texas A&M), the dimes were coupled with 15 turnovers. Boise State only gave away the ball eight times against the Rams.
Again: The Broncos were not just effective, but ridiculously efficient.