EL PASO, Texas — It’s easy to feel alone in the Sun Bowl.
A 9-iron from Juarez, Mexico, the decades-old stadium is literally built into a mountain. It’s as scenic a college setting as you’ll find in these parts. But UTEP football has been too bad for too long, which meant families took up whole rows as they pleased.
It was not hard to find solitude in El Paso during the Broncos' 27-10 loss to UTEP Friday night.
And looking for some was Boise State coach Andy Avalos.
He stood on the sidelines late into the night, barking at whatever referee was closest. Someone needed to take the brunt of whatever the heck was happening with his football team.
The Sun Bowl was not quite shaking, but electric when Avalos looked alone.
His team's offense, a sputtering unit, had racked up penalty after penalty to go along with bad play after bad play. The Broncos were punting from their own 1-yard line. Freshman James Ferguson-Reynolds stood with his heels on the end line, launching a quick, low-hanging dart.
UTEP return man Marcus Bellon made one cut, then one more, running basically 47 yards untouched before he dove into the end zone.
Boise State’s fate was sealed. Its future is anything but.
Dictating what happens next is up to Avalos, the second-year head coach who has now accounted for a 9-7 record at his alma mater.
"It starts with us. And it starts with me as a coach," Avalos said. "Making sure our offensive coaches and myself, that we're putting our offense in the best positions."
Avalos spent all offseason speaking prophecies about a squad he told everyone was going to turn the corner. The culture was intact. The talent was there. The coaching and leadership were as good as anywhere. The program was headed in the right direction, Avalos ensured.
It’s tough to tell what direction Boise State is heading. But it isn't up.
Coming off an underwhelming 7-5 campaign last year, the Broncos are flat-lining at best, regressing at worst.
A loss to a Conference USA team that was 1-3 heading into this week proved that. Everything that happened on Friday night proved that.
And it all started early.
It would’ve been hard for Boise State to have a worse start to Friday.
The Broncos' first drive was promising. They ran the ball, drained the clock, did everything they hoped. Well, except for scoring a touchdown. Boise State settled for a field goal in the red zone — and UTEP countered by going on an eight-minute drive that tied the game.
The Miners’ offense was simple: Beat Boise State at its own game.
UTEP let the play clock bleed and bleed, keeping Boise State’s defense tired and the Broncos’ offense rusty.
"They knew we were running the ball," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said, "and we still ran the ball."
How’s this for a stat: The Broncos had just one offensive possession in the first quarter. Against a non-triple-option team. That never happens.
And UTEP took advantage late in the second quarter. Against a BSU defense that had been on the field almost all night, Miners’ quarterback Gavin Hardison threw a dime down the sideline to wide-open receiver Jeremiah Ballard, who still hasn’t been touched by a Broncos’ defender.
This past week was rather interesting — some might say tumultuous — for Boise State. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough delved deeper into the Broncos’ offensive identity, a rather boring one to most BSU fans.
Run the ball. Control the clock. Win with defense.
It was the antithesis of what Plough — an up-tempo, pass-heavy play caller — was brought to Boise for. But the coaches figured it gave the Broncos the best shot to win games. That is impossible to justify after Friday.
If the offense was in shambles after last week’s win over UT Martin, it is now broken glass, scattered around the border.
The Broncos accounted for under 200 total yards. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed under 40% of his passes for 93 yards. This new, “run-heavy” scheme didn’t even add up to 100 rushing yards.
The new-look offensive line, which didn’t include longtime starter Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez at center and had true freshman Roger Carreon at right guard, was not impressive. The receivers got no separation all night. And on the few times he had time, Bachmeier couldn’t deliver a money ball.
Even that often-praised defense got chopped and gashed like they were on the butcher’s block. It surely didn't help that they were on the field for over 40 minutes.
And who is to blame?
The players? Plough? Avalos?
Take your pick at this point. You could probably make a case for everyone.
Asked afterwards if there will be consideration for any major changes — whether that be with his players or coaching staff — the BSU head coach said only, "Well we're going to go look at the film and we're going to really dissect the things that — we're gonna move forward."
Nothing went right on Friday. Nothing has gone right all season. Nothing has gone right since Avalos took over.
The Boise State coach won’t be able to be left alone until he gets his team straightened out.