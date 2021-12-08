A pair of Spokane products chose a great night to go off together.
Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith combined for 38 points to lead visiting Boise State to a 74-48 win over Cal-State Northridge on Tuesday.
Degenhart, who finished with a team and career high 21 points, is the first true freshman to crack the 20-point mark since Justinian Jessup did it on Nov. 25, 2016. Smith came off the bench to score a career high17 points on 7-of-7 shooting.
Boise State (5-4) had little difficulty. The Broncos built a 38-21 lead by halftime.
They got off to a 0 for 4 start at the free-throw line and they were 1-6 at one point before finishing 5 for 10.
That's the only negative that stood out.
The Matadors closed within 43-33 early in the second half, but the Broncos used a 16-0 surge to start pulling away.
Degenhart, from Mt. Spokane High School, made 8 of 13 field goals, 3 of 5 3-pointers, to go with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Marcus Shaver added 12 points and seven rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring in seven of the Broncos' eight games this season. Emmanual Akot had seven assists and no turnovers.
Smith, from Lewis and Clark High, had four rebounds and two blocks to go with his offensive outburst.
The Broncos owned the boards, outrebounding the Matadors (3-5) 41-20.
Boise State shot 53.6%, making 30 of 56 field goals and 9 of 21 3-pointers. The Broncos had 20 assists on 30 field goals. It's the 19th time in coach Leon Rice's 12 season that the Broncos have tallied at least 20 assists and second time this season.
The Broncos limited CSUN to 34% shooting (17 of 30) and 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
The Broncos return to action on Friday when they entertain Prairie View A&M. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. It's the first of three straight home games.
