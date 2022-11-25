BOISE — Do not tell JL Skinner how little Friday’s game meant to Boise State’s season.
It wasn’t even 11 a.m. when Boise State’s hard-hitting safety came across the middle and leveled Utah State receiver Otto Tia on a fake punt. A flag flew. Skinner was called for targeting and disqualified from the game.
“The other team was really excited,” BSU coach Andy Avalos said postgame. “I think that’s the most cheering he did was when they knew he wasn’t going to play anymore.”
Skinner reacted like his football career was over. He let out a violent scream. Coaches had to escort him to the sideline, where he slammed his helmet and paced back and forth in frustration.
Others in his situation might have celebrated. The Broncos did not need to win on Friday. With last week’s win over Wyoming, BSU locked up the Mountain West Mountain Division and the right to host Fresno State in the conference title game next week.
But all throughout Boise State’s 35-23 win over Utah State, Skinner roamed the sideline like the Broncos were paying him to be the team’s hype man. He pumped up his teammates, went nuts for big plays and celebrated so hard a few times that coaches had to pull him back.
Perhaps best of all: Skinner stayed healthy before the biggest game of his collegiate career.
For good or bad: The Broncos really tried to win on Friday. They did not limit participation. They did not pull starters. They did not think about next week’s Mountain West championship. And they won the game, improving to 9-3 and 8-0 in conference play.
The bad news: The Broncos might not be at full strength against Fresno State. Nickel Tyreque Jones was carted off the field in the fourth quarter (Avalos said postgame he didn’t think the injury was anything that would hold Jones out). Running back George Holani spent most of the second half with an ice pack on his right shoulder after diving for the end zone on a long run.
And that came after a dozen players — namely receiver Stefan Cobbs, EDGE Demitri Washington, right tackle Cade Beresford and linebacker Ezekiel Noa — were listed on the pregame injury report.
The effects those injuries have are still to be determined.
Not yet to be determined, however, is the prowess of Taylen Green.
The redshirt freshman took over a much-maligned team when it was 2-2. He, under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, has been a revelation in the Treasure Valley with incremental improvement that put Boise State atop the Mountain West.
Green completed over 61% of his passes for 224 yards and a quartet of scores. It was perhaps his best passing performance of the season. He threw two touchdowns to fellow Texan Eric McAlister, dropped a deep dime to Latrell Caples for a score and threw a beautiful fade to redshirt senior defensive tackle Scott Matlock.
Then Green closed out the regular season with perhaps his most-impressive highlight to date. Needing just a single first down to ice the game, Green kept the ball on a read option, hit the edge and made The Blue look like the Lewisville High track. He bolted 91 yards into the end zone — the longest run from scrimmage in Boise State history.
“That run was big time,” Avalos said.
For as much good as there was on Saturday — Green’s performance, Matlock catching a touchdown, Holani going over 1,000 rushing yards on the season — there was loads of ugly.
The Broncos’ defense, which came into the game allowing the fewest passing yards in the nation, let Utah State backup Cooper Legas throw for 306 yards and run for another 51. That’s not a great sign with the looming threat of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, arguably the best gunslinger in the Mountain West.
Getting a win Friday was fine. It’s cool for the fans and nice for the seniors. It means nothing.
High on the wall of Boise State’s team meeting room reads the program’s main objective: “Our goal is to win the MWC Championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence.”
Did Boise State help or hurt that ambition this week? One could make an argument either way.
Asked if he had any thoughts to pull his starters earlier on Friday in preparation for the Mountain West title game, Avalos declined to answer. What he did emphasize was the importance of next week’s game against Fresno State.
“It’s what we’ve been working for since January,” he said. “The guys know that. That’s why when they walk out the doors of the facility, it is about taking care of our bodies, our mind, our physical well-being, because we have to be our best.”
He’s right. The goal of this entire season was to win the football game in eight days. It’s why all throughout Friday’s game, it was hard to not think of the future implications of every decision.
“It was a good win,” Matlock said, “but we really haven’t accomplished anything yet.”