Khai Taylor left his Boise State official visit two weeks ago and went back to school as normal.
"I had missed being out there," Taylor said. "I wanted to go back so bad."
So during his sixth-period free hour last week, Taylor walked outisde of Pittsburg High in Northern California, called Boise State coach Andy Avalos and informed him the Broncos had their newest commit.
Taylor is the 14th commit in Boise State's 2023 class, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete who will likely play in the Broncos' secondary.
Ranked as a three-star by 247Sports, Taylor had offers from Boise State, Air Force, Army and Nevada, where he initially committed then decommitted after going on his BSU official visit.
There was just something about Boise that felt like home.
"It was very peaceful out there," Taylor said. "I just thought having that type of environment would keep me focused ... Knowing they actually wanted me and then seeing the town on my visit, that kind of sealed the deal for me closing my recruitment."
