A few months before Boise State kicks off its season, the Broncos now know exactly when they're playing and what TV cameras will be set up on the sidelines.
Here is Boise State’s 2023 schedule:
• Sat., Sept. 2 | @ Washington (1:30 p.m.; ABC)
• Sat., Sept. 9 | vs. UCF (5 p.m.; FS1)
• Sat., Sept. 16 | vs. North Dakota (10 a.m.; FS1)
• Fri., Sept. 22 | @ San Diego State (8:30 p.m.; CBSSN)
• Sat., Sept. 30 | @ Memphis (TBD; TBD)
• Sat., Oct. 7 | vs. San Jose State (6 p.m.; CBSSN)
• Sat., Oct. 14 | @ Colorado State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)
BYE
• Sat., Oct. 28 | vs. Wyoming (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)
• Sat., Nov. 4 | @ Fresno State (8 p.m.; CBSSN)
• Sat., Nov. 11 | vs. New Mexico (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)
• Sat., Nov. 18 | @ Utah State (5 p.m.; CBSSN)
• Fri., Nov. 24 | vs. Air Force (2 p.m.; FS1)
A couple of takeaways:
1. Let the Week 1 hype begin.
The Broncos could not have gotten a better slot for its opener at Washington, a squad that will likely be ranked in the Top 10. The Broncos will play in a primetime (3:30 ET, 1:30 MT) slot on ABC — Boise State's lone game on terrestrial television this season unless one of its later games gets flexed to FOX.
Even if that game was played on the moon with no fans, a Boise State win would create waves around the college football world. Getting a victory in front of a few million TV viewers could be a huge adrenaline rush to BSU's season.
2. Another darn 10 a.m. game
For the third-straight season, Boise State will play a contest at 10 a.m. MT. In 2021, the Broncos played at San Diego State (a 9 a.m. local kickoff) in that slot, and last year BSU hosted Utah State on Black Friday for Breakfast on the Blue.
This year, the Broncos will host FCS foe North Dakota at 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 16. That game will air on Fox Sports 1.
Interestingly, Boise State has plenty of other day games on the schedule. We've mentioned the Washington opener at 1:30 p.m, but BSU also finishes the season at home against Air Force at 2 p.m.. The Broncos also have other games — vs. UCF and at Utah State — that kick off at 5 p.m.
3. Only two Friday games.
Last year, Boise State played four Friday games for the first time since 2015. This season, the Broncos only have to play during the week twice.
The first comes on Fri., Sept. 22 when the Broncos travel to San Diego State for a game that starts at 8:30 p.m. and airs on CBSSN. The other is the Air Force contest to end the season on Black Friday, which kicks off at 2 p.m. and airs on FS1.
