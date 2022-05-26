Precisely 100 days ahead of Boise State’s season-opener, there’s a bit more clarity on exactly when the Broncos will play and how fans can watch.
Here is Boise State's 2022 schedule:
Sat., Sept. 3 | @ Oregon State (8:30 p.m.; ESPN)
Fri., Sept. 9 | @ New Mexico* (7 p.m.; CBS SN)
Sat., Sept. 17 | UT Martin (2 p.m.; FS1)
Fri., Sept. 23 | @ UTEP (7 p.m.; CBS SN)
Fri., Sept. 30 | San Diego State (6 p.m.; FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 8 | Fresno State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)
Oct. 14-16, BYE
Sat., Oct. 22 | @ Air Force (5 p.m.; CBS SN)
Sat., Oct. 29 | Colorado State (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)
Sat., Nov. 5 | BYU (TBD; FOX/FS1/FS2)
Sat., Nov. 12 | @ Nevada (8:30 p.m.; CBS SN)
Sat., Nov. 19 | @ Wyoming (5 p.m.; CBS SN)
Fri., Nov. 25 | Utah State (10 a.m.; CBS)
A couple of takeaways:
1. At least two games will air nationally on major networks.
The Broncos’ season opener against Oregon State will kick off at 8:30 p.m. MDT and air on ESPN. Their season finale against reigning conference champ Utah State will be played at 10 a.m. on Black Friday and air on CBS. It’ll be the only early morning kickoff between two Mountain West squads.
The TV network for three more games — vs. Fresno St., vs. Colorado St. and vs. BYU — still hasn’t been announced, but each will air on either FOX, FS1 or FS2.
2. Boise State will play four Friday games.
Boise State hasn’t played a quartet of Friday contests since 2015. Last season, the Broncos played three games on Friday and opened the season on a Thursday at UCF. All in all, Boise State has posted a 38-11 record (.776) on Friday games.
3. The Broncos have just two day games.
Last season, Boise State played four times in the sunshine — at Utah St., vs. Nevada, at BYU and at SDSU — and went 2-2.
